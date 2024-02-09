What to know about AG Todd Rokita's new portal for reporting 'inappropriate' school materials

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita launched a new portal on Wednesday called "Eyes on Education" for reporting 'inappropriate' school materials. Here's what to know.

Rokita said the new portal is meant to provide more transparency for parents on what is being taught in schools and a way to fight back against “socialist indoctrination” happening in schools.

What is Todd Rokita's 'Eyes on Education' portal?

The “Eyes on Education” portal allows anyone to submit “inappropriate” materials they find in Indiana schools, without notifying the Indiana Department of Education, which oversees Hoosier schools. The content submitted will then be reviewed and published on the website as "examples" of content to report.

Submissions may involve materials at K-12 schools, colleges, universities or other affiliated academic entities, the news release said.

What did the Indiana Department of Education say about the portal?

A spokesperson with the Indiana Department of Education told IndyStar that Rokita's office did not consult the department prior to launching this portal. The IDOE is responsible for overseeing all curriculum standards in the state which all schools in Indiana must follow to be accredited.

What is considered 'innapropriate' materials?

The portal’s website does not specify what is deemed “objectionable curricular, policies or programs affecting children” but says that education should focus on fundamentals, “not political ideology – either left or right.”

How do I submit complaints about 'inappropriate' content in schools?

Students, parents and educators can submit complaints at in.gov/attorneygeneral/education-liberty by clicking on "Submit to Portal" button and filling out the Education Transparency Form.

What will Rokita's office do with the information collected?

According to AG's website, the Office of the Attorney General will follow up on materials submitted to the portal that may violate Indiana law using our investigative tools, including public records requests, and publish findings on the portal as well.

What kinds of educational materials have been submitted via the Indiana Attorney General form?

The portal already shows documentation submitted for 13 school corporations and one higher education institution, Indiana University's School of Medicine.

Most of the posted materials deal with objections to school reading materials, gender support plan policies, white privilege, the Black Lives Matter movement and school diversity, equity and inclusion policies.

