What Should You Know About ageas SA/NV's (EBR:AGS) Growth?

Looking at ageas SA/NV's (EBR:AGS) earnings update in December 2018, analyst consensus outlook seem conservative, with earnings growth rate expected to be 11% next year, which is within range of the past five-year average earnings growth of 12%. Currently with trailing-twelve-month earnings of €809m, we can expect this to reach €901m by 2020. Below is a brief commentary around ageas's earnings outlook going forward, which may give you a sense of market sentiment for the company. Readers that are interested in understanding the company beyond these figures should research its fundamentals here.

Check out our latest analysis for ageas

What can we expect from ageas in the longer term?

The longer term expectations from the 14 analysts of AGS is tilted towards the positive sentiment. Broker analysts tend to forecast up to three years ahead due to a lack of clarity around the business trajectory beyond this. To understand the overall trajectory of AGS's earnings growth over these next fews years, I've fitted a line through these analyst earnings forecast to determine an annual growth rate from the slope.

ENXTBR:AGS Past and Future Earnings, August 6th 2019 More

From the current net income level of €809m and the final forecast of €919m by 2022, the annual rate of growth for AGS’s earnings is 3.6%. This leads to an EPS of €4.94 in the final year of projections relative to the current EPS of €4.11. Margins are currently sitting at 7.0%, which is expected to expand to 12% by 2022.

Next Steps:

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For ageas, I've compiled three important factors you should further examine:

Financial Health: Does it have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Valuation: What is ageas worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether ageas is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Growth Alternatives : Are there other high-growth stocks you could be holding instead of ageas? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large growth potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.