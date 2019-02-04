Do You Know What Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.’s (CPH:SCHO) P/E Ratio Means?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll show how you can use Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.’s (CPH:SCHO) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Based on the last twelve months, Aktieselskabet Schouw’s P/E ratio is 15.03. In other words, at today’s prices, investors are paying DKK15.03 for every DKK1 in prior year profit.

View our latest analysis for Aktieselskabet Schouw

How Do I Calculate Aktieselskabet Schouw’s Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Aktieselskabet Schouw:

P/E of 15.03 = DKK527.5 ÷ DKK35.09 (Based on the year to September 2018.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each DKK1 the company has earned over the last year. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. Earnings growth means that in the future the ‘E’ will be higher. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Aktieselskabet Schouw saw earnings per share decrease by 1.2% last year. But it has grown its earnings per share by 10% per year over the last five years.

How Does Aktieselskabet Schouw’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. If you look at the image below, you can see Aktieselskabet Schouw has a lower P/E than the average (17.7) in the food industry classification.

CPSE:SCHO PE PEG Gauge February 4th 19 More

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Aktieselskabet Schouw shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Since the market seems unimpressed with Aktieselskabet Schouw, it’s quite possible it could surprise on the upside. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

Don’t Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

The ‘Price’ in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future), by taking on debt (or spending its remaining cash).

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

How Does Aktieselskabet Schouw’s Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Aktieselskabet Schouw has net debt worth 14% of its market capitalization. It would probably deserve a higher P/E ratio if it was net cash, since it would have more options for growth.

The Verdict On Aktieselskabet Schouw’s P/E Ratio

Aktieselskabet Schouw’s P/E is 15 which is about average (15.2) in the DK market. When you consider the lack of EPS growth last year (along with some debt), it seems the market is optimistic about the future for the business.