Alabama abortion bill: What happens next for most restrictive ban in US in 40 years?

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Senate has passed a near-total ban on abortions that would essentially prohibit the procedure statewide.

If the bill becomes a law, performing an abortion would be considered a Class A felony, which carries a sentence of life or 10 to 99 years in prison. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Terri Collins, R-Decatur, was passed by the Alabama House last month.

The Alabama vote comes just more than a week after Georgia passed its own "fetal heartbeat" bill, which is now one of the most restrictive anti-abortion laws in the nation.

Here's everything you need to know about Alabama's abortion bill, what it contains and what happens now that it's passed in the Senate.

What are the abortion bill's details?

Rep. Terri Collins, the bill's sponsor, says the abortion bill aims to create a legal challenge to Roe v. Wade, the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision that struck down state bans on abortion in the first trimester of pregnancy.

Alabama state law currently outlaws abortion after 20 weeks into the pregnancy, unless it's to protect the women’s health or in cases involving rape or incest. The new bill would remove that 20-week restriction, essentially outlawing abortions entirely.

In addition to making performing an abortion a Class A felony, the bill would also make attempting to perform one a Class C felony. The resulting penalty for an attempted abortion under the new law would be a prison sentence of one to 10 years.

Rep. Terri Collins introduces her HB 314 during a public hearing, before the house health committee, on the abortion legislation bill at the Alabama Statehouse in Montgomery, Ala., on Wednesday April 17, 2019. More

Does the bill make exceptions for rape and incest?

Earlier this week, Senate Democrats introduced provisions to the bill that would allow for exceptions in cases involving rape or incest. Those provisions were rejected in the Senate on Tuesday, though, meaning the bill will move forward without any such exceptions.

In the House, Republicans also rejected an amendment to provide exceptions for victims of rape and incest.

The bill does include exceptions for when the life of the mother was at risk; when the fetus had a lethal anomaly that would result in stillbirth or death after childbirth, or when a mental illness could lead to the woman’s death or that of her child.

Will Alabama's governor vote 'yes' on the bill?

Now that the bill has passed the Senate, it will go to Gov. Kay Ivey's desk for her approval.

The governor hasn't said anything regarding whether or not she will sign the bill, or what conditions she might attach to it.

"As this legislation is still making its way through the legislative process, the governor intends to withhold comment until it makes its way to her desk for signature," Lori Jhons, a spokeswoman for Ivey, wrote in an email on Monday.

Bianca Cameron-Schwiesow, from left, Kari Crowe and Margeaux Hartline, dressed as handmaids, take part in a protest against HB314, the abortion ban bill, at the Alabama State House in Montgomery, Ala., on April 17, 2019. More

Still, Republicans hold 27 of 35 seats in the Senate, so even if Ivey vetoed the measure, the Legislature can override any veto by simple majority votes.

How would Alabama's law compare to Georgia's 'fetal heartbeat' law?

The Alabama law is more restrictive than the "fetal heartbeat" bill passed in Georgia last week.