Need To Know: Alithya Group Inc. (TSE:ALYA) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Alithya Group Inc. (TSE:ALYA).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Alithya Group

The President Paul Raymond made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for CA$351k worth of shares at a price of CA$4.28 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being CA$2.72). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 252.38k shares for CA$817k. On the other hand they divested 4.00k shares, for CA$8.4k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Alithya Group insiders. The average buy price was around CA$3.24. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders at Alithya Group Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider buying at Alithya Group. Chairman of the Board Pierre Turcotte bought CA$24k worth in that time. But insider Mario Gabelli sold CA$8.4k worth. It is good to see that insiders have been buying, but they did not buy very many shares, in the scheme of things.

Insider Ownership of Alithya Group

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Alithya Group insiders own 8.7% of the company, worth about CA$14m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Alithya Group Tell Us?

Our data shows a little insider buying, but no selling, in the last three months. That said, the purchases were not large. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders do have a stake in Alithya Group and their transactions don't cause us concern. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Alithya Group (1 is a bit unpleasant!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

