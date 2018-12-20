Need To Know: Alliance Aviation Services Limited (ASX:AQZ) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Alliance Aviation Services Limited (ASX:AQZ).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. As Peter Lynch said, ‘insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.’

Alliance Aviation Services Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by MD & Executive Director Scott McMillan for AU$1.3m worth of shares, at about AU$2.25 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at below the current price (AU$2.30). While their view may have changed since they sold, this isn’t a particularly bullish sign. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling on market, especially if they did so below the current price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 13.6% of Scott McMillan’s holding. Scott McMillan was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

Scott McMillan ditched 878.39k shares over the year. The average price per share was AU$2.25. The chart below shows insider transactions over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders at Alliance Aviation Services Have Bought Stock Recently

We saw some Alliance Aviation Services insider buying shares in the last three months. Executive Director Lee Schofield purchased AU$17k worth of shares in that period. It’s good to see the insider buying, as well as the lack of recent sellers. But in this case the amount purchased means the recent transaction may not be very meaningful on its own.

Insider Ownership of Alliance Aviation Services

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it’s a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Alliance Aviation Services insiders own about AU$15m worth of shares (which is 5.4% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Alliance Aviation Services Tell Us?

We note a that there has been a tad more insider buying than selling, recently. But the net investment is not enough to encourage us much. The insider transactions at Alliance Aviation Services are not very heartening. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Alliance Aviation Services, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.