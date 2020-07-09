What You Need To Know About AMA Group Limited's (ASX:AMA) Investor Composition

Every investor in AMA Group Limited (ASX:AMA) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

AMA Group is a smaller company with a market capitalization of AU$415m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about AMA Group.

ASX:AMA Ownership Breakdown July 9th 2020

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About AMA Group?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

AMA Group already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of AMA Group, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

ASX:AMA Earnings and Revenue Growth July 9th 2020

Our data indicates that hedge funds own 8.0% of AMA Group. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. Our data shows that AustralianSuper Pty. Ltd. is the largest shareholder with 9.9% of shares outstanding. CDAM (UK) Ltd. is the second largest shareholder owning 8.0% of common stock, and Royal Bank of Canada, Banking & Securities Investments holds about 6.3% of the company stock. In addition, we found that Andrew Hopkins, the CEO has 5.1% of the shares allocated to his name