Do You Know What AMVIG Holdings Limited’s (HKG:2300) P/E Ratio Means?

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we’ll show how AMVIG Holdings Limited’s (HKG:2300) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. AMVIG Holdings has a price to earnings ratio of 4.81, based on the last twelve months. In other words, at today’s prices, investors are paying HK$4.81 for every HK$1 in prior year profit.

Check out our latest analysis for AMVIG Holdings

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for AMVIG Holdings:

P/E of 4.81 = HK$1.73 ÷ HK$0.36 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each HK$1 the company has earned over the last year. That isn’t a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business’s prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. Earnings growth means that in the future the ‘E’ will be higher. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

It’s nice to see that AMVIG Holdings grew EPS by a stonking 48% in the last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 3 years is 3.0%. So we’d generally expect it to have a relatively high P/E ratio. But earnings per share are down 11% per year over the last five years.

How Does AMVIG Holdings’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. If you look at the image below, you can see AMVIG Holdings has a lower P/E than the average (12.2) in the packaging industry classification.

SEHK:2300 PE PEG Gauge January 11th 19 More

AMVIG Holdings’s P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with AMVIG Holdings, it’s quite possible it could surprise on the upside. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don’t Consider The Balance Sheet

The ‘Price’ in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future), by taking on debt (or spending its remaining cash).

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Is Debt Impacting AMVIG Holdings’s P/E?

AMVIG Holdings’s net debt is 49% of its market cap. If you want to compare its P/E ratio to other companies, you should absolutely keep in mind it has significant borrowings.

The Bottom Line On AMVIG Holdings’s P/E Ratio

AMVIG Holdings trades on a P/E ratio of 4.8, which is below the HK market average of 10.3. The company hasn’t stretched its balance sheet, and earnings growth was good last year. If the company can continue to grow earnings, then the current P/E may be unjustifiably low.