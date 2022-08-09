Need To Know: This Analyst Just Made A Substantial Cut To Their Dubber Corporation Limited (ASX:DUB) Estimates

One thing we could say about the covering analyst on Dubber Corporation Limited (ASX:DUB) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a major negative revision to their near-term (statutory) forecasts for the organization. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts went under the knife, suggesting the analyst has soured majorly on the business.

Following the downgrade, the latest consensus from Dubber's solitary analyst is for revenues of AU$36m in 2022, which would reflect a major 23% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are forecast to narrow 9.7% to AU$0.16 per share. Yet prior to the latest estimates, the analyst had been forecasting revenues of AU$40m and losses of AU$0.14 per share in 2022. Ergo, there's been a clear change in sentiment, with the analyst administering a notable cut to this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time increasing their loss per share forecasts.

The consensus price target fell 48% to AU$1.40, with the analyst clearly concerned about the company following the weaker revenue and earnings outlook.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. The period to the end of 2022 brings more of the same, according to the analyst, with revenue forecast to display 50% growth on an annualised basis. That is in line with its 62% annual growth over the past five years. Compare this with the broader industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 16% annually. So it's pretty clear that Dubber is forecast to grow substantially faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analyst increased their loss per share estimates for this year. Unfortunately, the analyst also downgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates revenues are expected to perform better than the wider market. With a serious cut to this year's expectations and a falling price target, we wouldn't be surprised if investors were becoming wary of Dubber.

As you can see, the analyst clearly isn't bullish, and there might be good reason for that. We've identified some potential issues with Dubber's financials, such as dilutive stock issuance over the past year. For more information, you can click here to discover this and the 2 other flags we've identified.

