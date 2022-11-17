Need To Know: Analysts Are Much More Bullish On BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW) Revenues

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's forecasts. The analysts have sharply increased their revenue numbers, with a view that BayWa will make substantially more sales than they'd previously expected.

After this upgrade, BayWa's three analysts are now forecasting revenues of €25b in 2022. This would be a modest 6.9% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Before the latest update, the analysts were foreseeing €22b of revenue in 2022. It looks like there's been a clear increase in optimism around BayWa, given the nice gain to revenue forecasts.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. The analysts are definitely expecting BayWa's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 6.9% annualised growth to the end of 2022 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 5.6% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 2.9% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect BayWa to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts lifted their revenue estimates for this year. They're also forecasting more rapid revenue growth than the wider market. Seeing the dramatic upgrade to this year's forecasts, it might be time to take another look at BayWa.

Thirsting for more data? At least one of BayWa's three analysts has provided estimates out to 2024, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are upgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

