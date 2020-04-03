Need To Know: Analysts Are Much More Bullish On Ion Beam Applications SA (EBR:IBAB) Revenues

Shareholders in Ion Beam Applications SA (EBR:IBAB) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major upgrade to their near-term forecasts. The consensus estimated revenue numbers rose, with their view now clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects.

After the upgrade, the dual analysts covering Ion Beam Applications are now predicting revenues of €306m in 2020. If met, this would reflect a notable 8.1% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Prior to the latest estimates, the analysts were forecasting revenues of €277m in 2020. The consensus has definitely become more optimistic, showing a nice gain to revenue forecasts.

View our latest analysis for Ion Beam Applications

ENXTBR:IBAB Past and Future Earnings April 3rd 2020 More





Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Ion Beam Applications is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to grow 8.1%. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 2.4% annual decline over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the wider industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 7.2% next year. So it looks like Ion Beam Applications is expected to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The highlight for us was that analysts increased their revenue forecasts for Ion Beam Applications this year. They're also forecasting for revenues to grow at about the same rate as companies in the wider market. Seeing the dramatic upgrade to this year's forecasts, it might be time to take another look at Ion Beam Applications.

But wait - there's more! At least one of Ion Beam Applications' dual analysts has provided estimates out to 2024, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.