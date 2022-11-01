Need To Know: Analysts Are Much More Bullish On The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Celebrations may be in order for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a significant upgrade to their statutory estimates for the company. The analysts greatly increased their revenue estimates, suggesting a stark improvement in business fundamentals. Investors have been pretty optimistic on Bancorp too, with the stock up 11% to US$27.81 over the past week. We'll be curious to see if these new estimates convince the market to lift the stock price higher still.

Following the latest upgrade, Bancorp's dual analysts currently expect revenues in 2023 to be US$321m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to surge 54% to US$3.22. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$288m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.92 in 2023. So we can see there's been a pretty clear increase in analyst sentiment in recent times, with both revenues and earnings per share receiving a decent lift in the latest estimates.

See our latest analysis for Bancorp

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for Bancorp 9.4% to US$35.00 on the back of these upgrades. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Bancorp analyst has a price target of US$38.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$32.00. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that Bancorp is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 1.4% by the end of 2023. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 9.3% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 6.2% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that Bancorp's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

Story continues

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates for next year, expecting improving business conditions. Pleasantly, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow slower than the wider market. With a serious upgrade to expectations and a rising price target, it might be time to take another look at Bancorp.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have analyst estimates for Bancorp going out as far as 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are upgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here