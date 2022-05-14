Need To Know: Analysts Are Much More Bullish On Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Revenues

Shareholders in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major upgrade to their near-term forecasts. The revenue forecast for this year has experienced a facelift, with analysts now much more optimistic on its sales pipeline. The stock price has risen 8.0% to US$1.35 over the past week, suggesting investors are becoming more optimistic. Whether the upgrade is enough to drive the stock price higher is yet to be seen, however.

After the upgrade, the five analysts covering Precigen are now predicting revenues of US$121m in 2022. If met, this would reflect a decent 8.8% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to ameliorate slightly, reducing to US$0.42. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$97m and US$0.46 per share in losses. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a sizeable increase to their revenue forecasts while also reducing the estimated loss as the business grows towards breakeven.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. For example, we noticed that Precigen's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to exhibit 12% growth to the end of 2022 on an annualised basis. That is well above its historical decline of 20% a year over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 12% annually. So it looks like Precigen is expected to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The highlight for us was that the consensus reduced its estimated losses this year, perhaps suggesting Precigen is moving incrementally towards profitability. There was also an upgrade to revenue estimates, although as we saw earlier, forecast growth is only expected to be about the same as the wider market. Given that analysts appear to be expecting substantial improvement in the sales pipeline, now could be the right time to take another look at Precigen.

