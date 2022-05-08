Need To Know: Analysts Are Much More Bullish On Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ)

Shareholders in Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major upgrade to their near-term forecasts. Consensus estimates suggest investors could expect greatly increased statutory revenues and earnings per share, with analysts modelling a real improvement in business performance. The stock price has risen 4.2% to CA$23.72 over the past week, suggesting investors are becoming more optimistic. It will be interesting to see if this latest upgrade is enough to kickstart further buying interest in the stock.

Following the upgrade, the current consensus from Topaz Energy's five analysts is for revenues of CA$355m in 2022 which - if met - would reflect a substantial 39% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to leap 204% to CA$0.71. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of CA$319m and earnings per share (EPS) of CA$0.53 in 2022. So we can see there's been a pretty clear increase in analyst sentiment in recent times, with both revenues and earnings per share receiving a decent lift in the latest estimates.

View our latest analysis for Topaz Energy

Although the analysts have upgraded their earnings estimates, there was no change to the consensus price target of CA$28.79, suggesting that the forecast performance does not have a long term impact on the company's valuation. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Topaz Energy analyst has a price target of CA$33.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at CA$26.00. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that Topaz Energy is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Topaz Energy's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2022 expected to display 55% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 122% over the past year. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 2.2% annually. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Topaz Energy is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

Story continues

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates for this year, expecting improving business conditions. Fortunately, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider market. The lack of change in the price target is puzzling, but with a serious upgrade to this year's earnings expectations, it might be time to take another look at Topaz Energy.

Even so, the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for the value creation of shareholders. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Topaz Energy going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.