Need To Know: Analysts Are Much More Bullish On Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Shareholders in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major upgrade to their near-term forecasts. Consensus estimates suggest investors could expect greatly increased statutory revenues and earnings per share, with analysts modelling a real improvement in business performance.

Following the latest upgrade, the current consensus, from the five analysts covering Central Valley Community Bancorp, is for revenues of US$76m in 2020, which would reflect a discernible 3.4% reduction in Central Valley Community Bancorp's sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are anticipated to drop 16% to US$1.46 in the same period. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$67m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.07 in 2020. There has definitely been an improvement in perception recently, with the analysts substantially increasing both their earnings and revenue estimates.

View our latest analysis for Central Valley Community Bancorp

NasdaqCM:CVCY Past and Future Earnings April 18th 2020 More

Although the analysts have upgraded their earnings estimates, there was no change to the consensus price target of US$14.38, suggesting that the forecast performance does not have a long term impact on the company's valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Central Valley Community Bancorp at US$16.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$13.00. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or that the analysts have a clear view on its prospects.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 3.4% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 12% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 3.4% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that Central Valley Community Bancorp's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates for this year, expecting improving business conditions. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow slower than the wider market. The lack of change in the price target is puzzling, but with a serious upgrade to this year's earnings expectations, it might be time to take another look at Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Still, the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp going out to 2021, and you can see them free on our platform here..