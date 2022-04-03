Need To Know: Analysts Are Much More Bullish On Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Revenues

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's statutory forecasts. The consensus estimated revenue numbers rose, with their view now clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects. The market seems to be pricing in some improvement in the business too, with the stock up 9.1% over the past week, closing at US$13.99. It will be interesting to see if this latest upgrade is enough to kickstart further buying interest in the stock.

Following the latest upgrade, the seven analysts covering Comstock Resources provided consensus estimates of US$1.8b revenue in 2022, which would reflect a noticeable 2.5% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are expected to turn into profits real soon, with the analysts forecasting US$2.13 in per-share earnings. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$1.6b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.74 in 2022. There has definitely been an improvement in perception recently, with the analysts substantially increasing both their earnings and revenue estimates.

Despite these upgrades, the analysts have not made any major changes to their price target of US$13.05, suggesting that the higher estimates are not likely to have a long term impact on what the stock is worth. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Comstock Resources at US$22.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$7.50. So we wouldn't be assigning too much credibility to analyst price targets in this case, because there are clearly some widely differing views on what kind of performance this business can generate. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily on the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Comstock Resources' past performance and to peers in the same industry. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 2.5% by the end of 2022. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 41% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 3.0% per year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Comstock Resources is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates for this year, expecting improving business conditions. Pleasantly, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow slower than the wider market. Seeing the dramatic upgrade to this year's forecasts, it might be time to take another look at Comstock Resources.

