Need To Know: Analysts Are Much More Bullish On Cogstate Limited (ASX:CGS) Revenues

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Cogstate Limited (ASX:CGS) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's forecasts. The revenue forecast for this year has experienced a facelift, with analysts now much more optimistic on its sales pipeline. The market seems to be pricing in some improvement in the business too, with the stock up 7.1% over the past week, closing at AU$1.43. It will be interesting to see if this latest upgrade is enough to kickstart further buying interest in the stock.

After the upgrade, the four analysts covering Cogstate are now predicting revenues of US$46m in 2023. If met, this would reflect a meaningful 12% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are anticipated to crater 42% to US$0.012 in the same period. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$42m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.012 in 2023. It seems analyst sentiment has certainly become more bullish on revenues, even though they haven't changed their view on earnings per share.

View our latest analysis for Cogstate

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

It may not be a surprise to see that the analysts have reconfirmed their price target of AU$1.92, implying that the uplift in sales is not expected to greatly contribute to Cogstate's valuation in the near term. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Cogstate, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at AU$2.26 and the most bearish at AU$1.31 per share. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Cogstate shareholders.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Cogstate's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 24% annualised growth to the end of 2023 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 14% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 19% annually. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Cogstate to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion from this consensus update is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with analysts holding earnings per share steady, in line with previous estimates. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for this year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. Seeing the dramatic upgrade to this year's forecasts, it might be time to take another look at Cogstate.

Even so, the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for the value creation of shareholders. We have estimates - from multiple Cogstate analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Coinbase Announces Very Bad News

    The cryptocurrency exchange says it received a warning from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), suggesting a possible enforcement action.

  • 'Oh my God': This secretary in Illinois built a $7M fortune starting with $180. Here's the one powerful technique that made Grace Groner rich — and can change your life too

    No lotto tickets required.

  • 3 Exceptionally Safe Dividend Stocks That Can Turn $400,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    These historically profitable dividend-paying stocks are ideal for risk-averse investors wanting to take advantage of a bear market discount.

  • ‘Our Best Long-Term Picks’: Morgan Stanley Suggests 3 High-Quality Stocks to Buy Now

    Stock experts often tout the merit of taking the long-term view rather than looking for short term gains. It’s a strategy that gets the thumbs up from Morgan Stanley’s US Equity Strategy team, led by Mike Wilson. Wilson has been one of the Street’s most vocal bears for a while, but while he does not see the bear market as over just yet, he forecasts a “stronger earnings picture” by next year. A friendlier monetary policy, high inflation receding, pent-up demand in investment/capex and in specifi

  • GE Is Splitting in Two. What Each Part Is Worth.

    Wolfe Research analyst Nigel Coe took a look at what GE Aerospace and GE Vernova will be worth on a stand-alone basis. GE Vernova, GE's power generation businesses, are due to be spun out in early 2024.

  • Short Seller Hindenburg Says ‘Another Big One’ Coming Soon

    (Bloomberg) -- Hindenburg Research said it will soon release a new report, two months after the US short seller’s explosive allegations against Adani Group wiped more than $100 billion off the Indian conglomerate’s market value.Most Read from BloombergJack Dorsey’s Block Vows to Fight Back After Hindenburg Says It’s Short the StockShort Seller Hindenburg Says ‘Another Big One’ Coming SoonUS Fears a War-Weary World May Embrace China’s Ukraine Peace BidFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Ru

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Could Soar 43% to 70%, According to Wall Street

    To be sure, many dividend stocks aren't likely to deliver huge gains. Here are three dividend stocks that could soar 43% to 70% over the next 12 months, according to Wall Street. Devon Energy's (NYSE: DVN) dividend yield currently stands at 10.5%.

  • Cathie Wood Is Buying These Top Growth Stocks – and Both Could Make You Richer Over Time

    Cathie Wood manages several funds through her company Ark Invest that focus on innovative growth. While no company or investment analyst can promise comparable growth, investors hold tremendous potential for outsized gains with Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM). Roku currently makes up about 5.6% of Cathie Wood's combined portfolios, and it has become more troubled as of late.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    The last few weeks have been rocky, with the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, and the crypto-heavy Silvergate and Signature banks, dominating the headlines. For a short time, it seemed that the contagion would spread to the global financial giants. Now, however, it appears that we’ve managed to avoid a true banking crisis – and Raymond James’ chief investment officer Larry Adam has pointed out several reasons why. For starters, Adam notes that Credit Suisse, despite its troubles, found a way out

  • Billionaire Richard Branson's Space Business Just Found a Game-Changer

    Virgin Orbit's shares are up about 35% in March 22 trading after a report emerged the company had found some capital. The company, part-owned by billionaire Richard Branson, had been challenged recently by a drop in its market capitalization. Virgin Orbit is close to making a deal for a $200 million investment from Matthew Brown, Reuters reported.

  • 'Big Short' Michael Burry Sounds the Alarm on U.S. Banks

    The legendary investor published a chart which quantifies the uninsured clients and unrealized capital losses for major regional banks.

  • Here's the Number Medical Properties Trust Investors Should Watch Like a Hawk

    Here's another number that Medical Properties Trust investors should watch like a hawk. As of Feb. 28, 2023, nearly 26.2% of Medical Properties Trust's stock float was sold short. Mainly because it could set the stage for a short squeeze.

  • This Stock Could Soar by 173%, According to Wall Street

    It's been a bumpy and volatile ride for the cannabis industry over the past couple of years, and even many of the leaders in the market haven't escaped the bloodbath. Trulieve Cannabis' gross margin came in at 55% for the year, which, although still very respectable, is lower than the 61% it had in 2021.

  • Inflation jumps unexpectedly as food shortages bite

    Britain’s vegetable shortage caused inflation to rise unexpectedly last month, increasing pressure on the Bank of England to raise interest rates this week.

  • New Strong Sell Stocks for March 22nd

    AMD, ASLE and ALCO have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on March 22, 2023.

  • First Republic shares fall as Yellen says not considering 'blanket insurance' on bank deposits

    A "bull case" scenario for the shares of beleaguered First Republic Bank as it considers its options became more difficult on Wednesday after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said there is no discussion on insurance for all bank deposits without approval from the U.S. Congress. First Republic, whose shares have lost much of their value since the banking crisis started in the U.S. on March 8, is among banks speaking to peers and investment firms about potential deals in the wake of U.S. regulators' taking over Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank following bank runs. Morgan Stanley analyst Manan Gosalia, in a report earlier this week, set a target price of $54 for First Republic shares in a best-case scenario.

  • Is This Passive Income Machine a Buy After Its Huge Payout Hike?

    In the case of more established companies that pay a dividend, dividend growth is an excellent barometer to measure the quality of a business. Hot off a 15.4% hike in its quarterly dividend per share to $0.90 earlier this month, the high-end home retailer known as Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM) is a top-notch dividend growth stock. This raises the following question: Should dividend growth investors buy the stock at the recent $119 share price?

  • 11 Extreme Dividend Stocks With Upside Potential

    In this article, we discuss 11 extreme dividend stocks with upside potential. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their historical performance, and go directly to read 5 Extreme Dividend Stocks With Upside Potential. In the current inflationary environment, dividend stocks help reduce a portfolio’s volatility and provide a hedge against inflation. […]

  • Warren Buffett's Stock Buys are Sending a Big Signal

    Whenever the 'Oracle of Omaha' suddenly puts billions of dollars to work, it usually signals major opportunities for value investors. Tracey highlights three reasons why Buffett is buying again and how you can capitalize moving forward.

  • Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Medical Properties (MPW). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.