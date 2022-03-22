What we know about Anderson psychologist, 71, shot at home; her husband a suspect

A mailbox decorated with jars, at the home of where a 71-year-old woman was found dead in her home on Glenn Cove Road, a road on Lake Hartwell in Starr on the night of March 16.

Four small jars hang from a mailbox and blue lawn chairs perch in the sun where spring flowers are blooming in Starr.

The Lake Hartwell community home, where a 71-year-old was killed last week remains quiet, as if frozen in time.

Rebecca Lacey Sorrow, known as Becky, died last week from two gun shot wounds to the upper back and upper chest, Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore said.

At first, it seemed Sorrow's husband, who traveled to Florida, was concerned for his wife's safety. He had asked for a wellness check to their home.

Previous coverage: 71-year-old psychologist found shot, dead in her Starr home after wellness check

Her husband was soon identified as the suspect in her killing, the Anderson County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

How Sorrow's husband identified as murdered suspect

Anderson deputies were notified by Florida's Jacksonville Sheriff's Office after 69-year-old Kenny Roger Turk went to a hospital after a panic attack and told staff he had done something to his wife, said Carrie Skeen, a spokesperson for the Anderson County Sheriff's Office.

Turk, who was out of town where he had family in Jacksonville, asked his sister to call the Anderson County Sheriff's Office for a wellness check, Skeen said.

By the time Anderson deputies came to the home, Sorrow had been dead for at least a day, said Greg Shore, Anderson County's coroner.

Turk was arrested and is being held by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office pending formal charges and an extradition hearing, inmate records indicate.

Yard decorations and lawn chairs in from of the home of where a 71-year-old woman was found dead in her home on Glenn Cove Road, a road on Lake Hartwell in Starr on the night of March 16.

Deputies traveled to Jacksonville on Wednesday night to interview Turk and continue the investigation, according to a statement from the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Turk waived extradition Monday and should be transported back to South Carolina within the next week, said Lauren Price, the senior assistant solicitor for the Tenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

More crime news: Leading Oconee County prosecutor under state investigation after shooting report

Story continues

Sorrow was a licensed psychologist with her own practice at 1530 N. Fant Centre. She specialized in child and adolescent psychology but counseled a variety of specialties.

The University of Georgia grad did not have family in Anderson, Skeen said.

Turk's Facebook page, another piece of the puzzle frozen in time, says he has been a glass artist. His last post was about soap bars Sorrow helped create.

Independent Mail's Ken Ruinard contributed to this story.

Sarah Sheridan is the community reporter in Anderson. She'd appreciate your help telling important stories; reach her at ssheridan@gannett.com or on twitter @saralinasher.

This article originally appeared on Anderson Independent Mail: What we know: Anderson psychologist shot to death, husband a suspect