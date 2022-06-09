What to know on the anniversary of the 1912 Villisca ax murders

This month marks 110 years since a family of six and their two visitors were bludgeoned to death in their sleep at a home in the small southwest Iowa town of Villisca.

The Villisca ax murders — one of the most heinous crimes in the state's history — took place overnight on June 9, 1912. It remains unsolved despite years of investigations, multiple grand jury hearings, a slander lawsuit and a murder trial, according to the Iowa Cold Cases blog.

Here's what to know about the 110-year-old cold case:

'Somebody murdered in every bed': The night of the killings

The bodies of Josiah and Sarah Moore, their four children and two visiting girls were found in the Moore home in Villisca, a Montgomery County town located about 100 miles southwest of Des Moines. Josiah was a prominent businessman and well-known church worker in town, according to reporting from the former Des Moines Tribune.

The children were identified as: Herman Moore, 11; Katherine Moore,10; Boyd Moore, 7; and Paul Moore, 5. Lena Stillinger, 12, and Ina Stillinger, 8, who were visiting the family, were the daughters of J.T. Stillinger, a wealthy farmer living southeast of Villisca.

According to reporting from the Tribune, the victims were killed with an ax the killer, or killers, found in the family's backyard, while they slept sometime around or after midnight. The family had spent the evening at a program at the local Presbyterian Church and returned home around 10 p.m.

Neighbors reported they did not hear any cries from the rooms of the sleeping family.

The family was discovered in the morning after Josiah Moore didn't answer a call from his clerk. Neighbors became concerned that the Moores were not up doing their typical morning routines, prompting neighbors to call some of their relatives.

One person tried in vain to open the doors and windows of the home before calling the town marshal, who broke down the door when he arrived. The slain family members were found in different bedrooms throughout the house.

The marshal, Henry Horton, told a Moore relative as he walked out of the home: "Somebody was murdered in every bed," according to Iowa Cold Cases.

The killer had added two "bizarre" touches to the murder scene, according to Iowa Cold Cases: Investigators found a 4-pound piece of slab bacon leaning against the wall next to the ax. The murderer also had searched dresser drawers for pieces of clothing to cover the mirrors in the house and the glass in the entry doors. Officials found a plate of uneaten food and a bowl of bloody water in the kitchen.

Nothing else was disturbed in the residence, according to Tribune archives.

Bloodhounds were sent from Nebraska in an attempt to hunt down a suspect.

"The slaying of the entire family promises to become a mystery which will take much time to unravel," a Tribune reporter wrote at the time.

Reverend acquitted by jury for family's murder

Authorities chased multiple leads over the years, including the Rev. Lyn George Jacklin Kelly, who left Villisca on a train the morning after the murders and allegedly told passengers about eight dead souls in Villisca who were butchered in their beds, according to Iowa Cold Cases. The bodies had not been discovered at that point.

Kelly signed a confession months later saying God had whispered to him to "suffer the children to come unto me."

He recanted his confession at his September trial. The jury deadlocked 11 to one for acquittal, according to Iowa Cold Cases. A second jury also acquitted Kelly in November.

No one else has ever been tried for the murders.

Visit the Villisca Ax Murder House

Documentaries, movies, and books have been created about the slayings at the Villisca house.

The house, redubbed the Villisca Ax Murder House, now is open for tours and overnight visits.

Find information on tours, including overnight stays, at villiscaiowa.com.

More on Villisca:

Des Moines Register investigative reporter Daniel Lathrop contributed to this story. Additional sources: Iowa Cold Cases and the Des Moines Tribune

Virginia Barreda is a trending and general assignment reporter for the Des Moines Register. She can be reached at vbarreda@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @vbarreda2.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Villisca ax murders left 8 dead, remains Iowa mystery after 100 years