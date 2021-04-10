Know anyone who needs a job? These Boise-area employers will seek workers at job fair

Idaho’s 3.3% jobless rate is about half the national rate. Treasure Valley restaurants are struggling mightily to fill jobs, and so are other employers: More than a dozen companies have just signed up to recruit workers at a Boise job fair organized by the state.

Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton Inn, Autovol, Sorrento Lactalis, AT&T, Albertsons, Express Employment Professionals, Amazon, Atlas Staffing, Bluebird Carwash, Paradies Lagardere Travel Retail, World Connect, Community Partnerships of Idaho, and Hearthside Food Solutions are among employers taking part, the Idaho Department of Labor said Friday.

The fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. next Thursday, April 15, at the Hilton Garden Inn Boise Spectrum, 7699 W. Spectrum St.

In a news release, the department said jobs at the fair will include production and sanitation operators, customer service representatives, direct support professionals, behavioral health specialists, electricians, drywall hangers, roofers and framers.

The Labor Department advises job seekers to bring resumes and all information needed to fill out job applications, and be ready to discuss skills and qualifications. Wearing a mask will be required, a Labor Department official said.

The department offers tips for writing resumes and completing applications in a workbook, Maximize Your Job Search, that is downloadable from labor.idaho.gov. The department also offers one-page sheets, “Resume Tips” and “Job Application Tips,” as PDFs.

Customers with disabilities who need accommodation can call Labor’s Boise office at (208) 332-3575. To access the Idaho Relay Service for the deaf and hard of hearing, dial 711.