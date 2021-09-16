Do you know anything about human trafficking through massage parlors?

USA TODAY and the Arizona Republic are investigating sex and labor trafficking in massage parlors. Our reporting has found that organized crime is often behind illicit massage businesses, and women working in them can be exploited through force, fraud or coercion to work 16 hours a day, seven days a week, in unsanitary conditions.

If you or anyone you know has information about this problem, we would love to hear from you. To get in touch, please use the form below.

We’re committed to your security. We gratefully accept anonymous tips, which we confirm through additional reporting steps including gathering records and conducting on-the-record interviews with sources we name in our stories. If you think you need additional security, you might consider using an encrypted email account such as ProtonMail.

Or a simple way to improve security is to send us information by snail mail. You can mail letters, tips, disks, USB drives, or physical copies of documents to:

Investigative team The Arizona Republic 200 E. Van Buren St., Phoenix, AZ 85004

If you are currently experiencing a sex trafficking situation, or believe you may have information about a trafficking situation, call the National Human Trafficking Hotline toll-free hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or visit their website for more information.

