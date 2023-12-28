What we know about apartment complex fire in Burlington County

EDGEWATER PARK - Multiple were rescued after a fire ripped through an apartment complex here early Thursday morning.

Crews with the Beverly Road Fire Company were first called to the Edgewater Manor complex just off of Route 130 shortly after midnight, according to the department's Facebook page.

Arriving firefighters reported seeing residents trapped on balconies as smoke and flames enveloped the building, according to multiple news reports. One resident reportedly suffered burns and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

News reports indicate the roof of the two-story apartment building collapsed and the fire was upgraded to two alarms with additional crews being called in from surrounding departments.

It's not clear yet how the fire started.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

