Need To Know: Ares Asia Limited (HKG:645) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Ares Asia

insider Chanchai Ruayrungruang made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for HK$52m worth of shares at a price of HK$0.33 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being HK$0.33). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Chanchai Ruayrungruang.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Ares Asia insiders own about HK$111m worth of shares (which is 66% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Ares Asia Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Ares Asia. Nice! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example - Ares Asia has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

