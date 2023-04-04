What to know about the arraignment as Trump prepares to face charges

Former President Donald Trump has been indicted and he is expected to be arraigned in New York City on Tuesday. Trump was not arrested in handcuffs, but will instead surrender himself at a courthouse in lower Manhattan for his arraignment, which is scheduled for 2:15 p.m. ET. What exactly does that involve?

An arraignment is the first time a person appears in court in front of a judge and are told what they are being charged with. The defendant is read their rights, including the right to have an attorney appointed if they can't afford one. (Trump, of course, has his own legal team.) Then they tell the court if they plead guilty or not guilty to the charges. At that point, if the defendant is fighting the charges, the judge may set a date for a future hearing or trial.

As the New York court system's website explains, an arraignment is different from an arrest. Law enforcement can make an arrest if there is probable cause someone committed a crime. An arraignment follows an indictment, which comes when a grand jury votes to charge a person with a crime based on evidence. The grand jury is a group of citizens — 23 New Yorkers, in this case — that decides if a prosecutor has sufficient evidence to charge a person with a crime.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced last week that a grand jury voted to indict Trump on charges believed to be related to falsifying business records for "hush money" payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels in 2016. The exact charges have not been released yet — the arraignment is the official court proceeding to formally tell the accused of the charges they face. The details will then be made public.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and says he had no relationship with Daniels. In one of many statements last week denouncing the case on social media, he called the indictment "Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history." His lawyers have said the former president "did not commit any crime" and they vowed to "vigorously fight this political prosecution in court."

Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower on April 3, 2023 in New York City. / Credit: Photo by Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

As part of the arraignment process, defendants are usually fingerprinted and have their mugshots taken and then are escorted into a courtroom to meet the judge. But Trump is not expected to have undergo a mugshot today, according to two sources familiar with the plans for his arrest.

The Secret Service, NYPD and other law enforcement agencies will have a heavy presence in and around the courtroom. The judge has ruled that video cameras will not be allowed inside for the proceedings.

The case makes Trump the first former president in U.S. history to face criminal charges. He flew from Florida to New York on Monday, before making his way from Trump Tower in midtown Manhattan to the criminal courthouse for the arraignment Tuesday afternoon.

-Graham Kates, Pat Milton and The Associated Press contributed reporting.

