What we know about arrest of former Warrick Co. animal control official

A sign taped to the Warrick County Animal Control Department's shelter in Boonville Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, reads, "DO NOT ENTER. INDIANA STATE POLICE. DO NOT ENTER."

BOONVILLE, Ind. — Two days after the Indiana State Police searched the home of Warrick County Animal Control's former supervisor and arrested her, the door to the county's animal shelter featured a warning to any potential visitors: "DO NOT ENTER. INDIANA STATE POLICE. DO NOT ENTER," a sign read.

Friday afternoon, several people exited the shelter, but they weren't state police detectives. The staff members who emerged from the sheet-metal animal refuge, which is stationed along a dusty stretch of Roth Road in Boonville, said investigators were no longer there.

Earlier this month, the ISP opened an investigation into the Warrick County Animal Control Department's former supervisor, 55-year-old Danielle Barnes, culminating in her arrest on Wednesday.

Court records reviewed by the Courier & Press revealed additional details about Barnes' arrest and a search of her home by the ISP. Barnes posted a $750 cash bond on Thursday and secured her release from the Warrick County jail with an order to appear in court Friday morning, one of the documents showed.

A state police detective outlined the basis for Barnes' arrest in an affidavit of probable cause, alleging she pilfered kitten vaccines and animal microchips from the Warrick County Animal Control Department, where, for years, she led efforts to battle cat overpopulation.

The affidavit supported charging Barnes with theft and possession of a legend drug, both Level 6 felonies in Indiana.

As of March, news reports detailed Barnes' successful efforts to save unwanted and vulnerable cats from death by euthanasia. Last year, Barnes tearfully recounted to the Courier & Press the often tiresome work, which saw her zooming around Warrick and other counties in search of homes shunned animals.

But for months prior to her arrest, Barnes had ceased to act as a supervisor at the Warrick County Animal Control Department, according to non-profit organization officials who used to work closely with her and the department's shelter.

The officials said Barnes was fired from her role, though they did not know why. In Barnes' absence, animal euthanization rates in Warrick County skyrocketed, the officials told the Courier & Press.

Documents detail allegations against Barnes

Barnes' arrest on Wednesday, which stunned the region's animal welfare community, came as the Warrick County Commission imposed a leadership change.

The three-person county commission fired Warrick County Health Department Administrator Aaron Franz on Tuesday. Initially, commissioners Dan Saylor, Terry Phillippe and Robert Johnson attributed Franz's firing to "a need to change the direction, structure, and leadership of that department."

The next day, state troopers searched Barnes' home in Chandler and later booked her into the Warrick County jail. Shortly after her arrest, the Warrick County commissioners disclosed in a public letter that they had learned of a state investigation into the animal control department, which Franz oversaw through his authority at the health department.

As of Friday, Franz had not been charged with a criminal offense.

Inside Barnes' home, ISP detectives claimed to have recovered at least 25 doses of Feline Rhinotraheitis-Calici-Panleukopenia vaccines, which are classified as "legend drugs" in Indiana.

In a news release published Wednesday afternoon, the ISP said it began the criminal investigation on Tuesday with regard to "alleged misappropriated funds from Warrick County Animal Control."

But the probable cause affidavit filed in support of Barnes' arrest makes no mention of misappropriated department funds. It does detail the vials of FVRCP kitten vaccines and claims Barnes had in her possession "25 microchips for animals."

"The approximate value of these microchips are $2,000-$4,000," State police Detective Patrick S. Stinson wrote in Barnes' arrest affidavit.

Jamie Taylor, the founder of Feline Fix, a local nonprofit dedicated to spaying and neutering feral cats, told the Courier & Press that persons active in animal control and advocacy work routinely purchase and handle animal microchips and FVRCP vaccines.

"I have craploads of it," Taylor said in reference to the vaccines, which protect kittens from contracting three common − and deadly − diseases. "You can buy it at Rural King, you can buy it at Tractor Supply Company, Tri-State Vet & Pet; you can buy it online at any kind of veterinary place; you can buy it without a prescription."

But Stinson wrote in Barnes' arrest affidavit that the FVRCP vaccine vials allegedly recovered from Barnes' home were "only available by prescription." Additionally, Stinson wrote that "possession of this item was prohibited."

"We called the Warrick County Animal Control," Stinson wrote. "And they confirmed that those items can only be purchased through a veterinarian or animal shelter.

"I believe this item to be stolen," Stinson concluded in the one-paragraph narrative portion of the affidavit.

The document does not explain how state investigators linked the specific vials allegedly recovered from Barnes' home to missing vials belonging to the Warrick County Animal Control Department or how detectives traced the microchips to the department's stocks.

It does not state when she allegedly may have stolen them or cite witnesses claiming that she did.

Barnes' arrest affidavit also makes no mention of any prior attempts to cordially recover any vaccines and microchips from her. The document claims the feline vaccines in Barnes' possession did not have a "proper prescription label."

Additionally, Barnes did not own a cat, Stinson wrote in the affidavit.

Animal microchips can be purchased on websites such as Amazon. Rural King's website features a listing for Durvet FVRCP vaccines for just $12.99 per dose, though the item appeared to be "out of stock" as of Friday.

Tractor Supply Company offers the same FVRCP vaccine, and its online listing did not appear to feature any information pertaining to required prescriptions.

Taylor said it was easy to purchase the vaccine from a number of local retailers.

"You can buy hundreds and hundreds of vials at a time," Taylor stated. "Anyone can buy it... And everybody should have it that does anything to do with cats because that's, like, the number one way to prevent death."

Aside from Barnes' prior role at Warrick County Animal Control, she also ran the non-profit organization Warrick Animal Guardians, and her public social media posts indicate that she remained active in animal advocacy work after she left an official post with Warrick County.

The ISP news release detailing Barnes' arrest said the agency began investigating the alleged misappropriation of animal control funds on Tuesday at the behest of the Warrick County Prosecutor's Office. But Barnes' arrest affidavit states detective Stinson began working a case "involving Warrick County Animal Control and Danielle Barnes" on Dec. 7.

State police spokesman Sgt. Todd Ringle said earlier this week that the investigation was "ongoing" and that the agency would not release additional information regarding Barnes' arrest.

You can read the narrative portion of the probable cause affidavit filed in Barnes' case below:

The Warrick County Prosecutor's Office may have handled aspects of the initial investigation and notified the state police of allegations against Barnes, but it will not lead the case against her. Warrick County Prosecuting Attorney Michael J. Perry petitioned a judge to appoint a special prosecutor in the case, according to court records.

"This is being requested to both avoid any appearance of impropriety and to advance the best interests of justice," Perry wrote in the petition.

A judge approved his request on Thursday and appointed Samantha Hurst, who heads the Perry County Prosecutor's Office, to represent the state against Barnes.

A Perry County Prosecutor's Office official declined to comment on the status of Barnes' case Friday morning, telling the Courier & Press it was an "active investigation."

The Warrick County Animal Control Department's shelter in Boonville Friday, Dec. 15, 2023.

Euthanizations in Warrick County increased in Barnes' abscense, nonprofit claims

Shortly after Barnes' arrest on Wednesday, Warrick County's three elected commissioners sent a letter to news media titled, "Warrick County Commissioners Address Animal Control Issues."

The letter encouraged the public to contact the commission for additional information. On Thursday, the Courier & Press left a message seeking comment from the commissioners.

On Friday afternoon, a Courier & Press reporter attempted to bring questions to the commissioners' office in Boonville. A secretary said they were unavailable and directed the reporter to the commissioners' attorneys.

The probable cause affidavit filed against Barnes does not disclose if the police, the commissioners or animal control ever sought to ask Barnes if she could return the vaccines and microchips she is alleged to have kept past her term as the animal control department's supervisor.

The document and the commissioners' public letter also do not shed light on the investigation into alleged misappropriated funds at animal control. The Indiana State Board of Accounts website did not appear to list a recent audit of the department as of Friday.

Barnes had not served as the county's animal control supervisor for months prior to her arrest, according to the non-profit, no-kill animal rescue shelter PAAWS.

PAAWS' board of directors told the Courier & Press in a written statement that they did not know why Barnes was let go as supervisor. But under Barnes' leadership, the animal control department ran "beautifully," the non-profit's board said in a statement.

After Barnes' departure, Warrick County's animal welfare system deteriorated, they said.

"In the months that she has not been the director, Warrick Animal Control not only has become impossible to work with but ties have been severed with rescue organizations such as PAAWS," the board wrote. "Our cat team leader reports that instead of being able to walk in and pull animals that needed to be rehomed, appointments had to be made via phone, and those phone calls were never responded to."

The breakdown in communication between the Warrick County Animal Control Department and advocacy groups led to the deaths of animals, according to PAAWS officials.

"Due to Danielle (Barnes) being removed as director of Warrick animal control, the number of animals euthanized there has dramatically increased, animals who could now be in loving homes" the board's statement concluded.

The Warrick County commissioners, in the open letter they published Wednesday, acknowledged the uptick in euthanizations and confirmed the deaths came after animal control severed ties with local nonprofit groups and volunteers.

Health department will no longer oversee animal control

Commissioners Saylor, Phillippe and Johnson wrote in the letter that they would assume direct oversight of the Warrick County Animal Control Department. They will also conduct an investigation and bolster efforts to adequately staff animal control with new employees and volunteers, they said.

"The Commissioners say their immediate role is to investigate, understand and take all actions necessary to create accountability and (the) functional operation of both the Warrick Health Department and Warrick Animal Control Department. The first step in that ongoing process was to remove the Animal Control Department from the oversight of the Health Department and return it directly to the Board of Commissioners." Warrick County Commissioners Dan Saylor, Terry Phillippe and Robert Johnson.

The commissioners issued a directive Wednesday barring Warrick County Animal Control from euthanizing any animal without their direct approval.

Where Barnes' case goes from here remains unclear. Online court records did not yet list Barnes as a defendant in Perry County, where the special prosecutor could levy formal charges against her. Documents pertaining to Barnes' release from jail state that she was scheduled to appear in Warrick County court Friday at 9 a.m.

The Warrick County Prosecutor's Office declined to comment on Barnes' case, and court dockets did not yet disclose when or where she would make her next appearance.

