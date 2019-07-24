Do You Know What Asia Tele-Net and Technology Corporation Limited's (HKG:679) P/E Ratio Means?

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. To keep it practical, we'll show how Asia Tele-Net and Technology Corporation Limited's (HKG:679) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Based on the last twelve months, Asia Tele-Net and Technology's P/E ratio is 7.37. That means that at current prices, buyers pay HK$7.37 for every HK$1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Asia Tele-Net and Technology:

P/E of 7.37 = HK$1.46 ÷ HK$0.20 (Based on the year to December 2018.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each HK$1 of company earnings. All else being equal, it's better to pay a low price -- but as Warren Buffett said, 'It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.'

Does Asia Tele-Net and Technology Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. If you look at the image below, you can see Asia Tele-Net and Technology has a lower P/E than the average (8.8) in the machinery industry classification.

This suggests that market participants think Asia Tele-Net and Technology will underperform other companies in its industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

Asia Tele-Net and Technology's earnings per share fell by 60% in the last twelve months. But EPS is up 58% over the last 5 years.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

So What Does Asia Tele-Net and Technology's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Asia Tele-Net and Technology has net cash of HK$171m. This is fairly high at 26% of its market capitalization. That might mean balance sheet strength is important to the business, but should also help push the P/E a bit higher than it would otherwise be.

The Verdict On Asia Tele-Net and Technology's P/E Ratio

Asia Tele-Net and Technology's P/E is 7.4 which is below average (10.6) in the HK market. The recent drop in earnings per share would almost certainly temper expectations, the healthy balance sheet means the company retains potential for future growth. If that occurs, the current low P/E could prove to be temporary.