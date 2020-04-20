Need To Know: Atlantic Sapphire AS (OB:ASA-ME) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Atlantic Sapphire AS (OB:ASA-ME).

What Is Insider Buying?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

Atlantic Sapphire Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Director Runar Vatne for kr51m worth of shares, at about kr127 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being kr105). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Atlantic Sapphire insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The average buy price was around kr110. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders at Atlantic Sapphire Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Atlantic Sapphire. Overall, seven insiders shelled out kr47m for shares in the company -- and none sold. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Insider Ownership of Atlantic Sapphire

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Atlantic Sapphire insiders own about kr1.5b worth of shares (which is 20% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Atlantic Sapphire Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Atlantic Sapphire. One for the watchlist, at least! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for Atlantic Sapphire (1 can't be ignored!) that we believe deserve your full attention.