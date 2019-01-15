What Should You Know About Atmos Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:ATO) Future?

Looking at Atmos Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:ATO) earnings update in September 2018, analyst forecasts appear to be pessimistic, with profits predicted to drop by -16% next year against the past 5-year average growth rate of 19%. Currently with a trailing-twelve-month profit of US$602m, the consensus growth rate suggests that earnings will drop to US$508m by 2020. Below is a brief commentary around Atmos Energy’s earnings outlook going forward, which may give you a sense of market sentiment for the company. Readers that are interested in understanding the company beyond these figures should research its fundamentals here.

What can we expect from Atmos Energy in the longer term?

Longer term expectations from the 7 analysts covering ATO’s stock is one of positive sentiment. Since forecasting becomes more difficult further into the future, broker analysts generally project out to around three years. To get an idea of the overall earnings growth trend for ATO, I’ve plotted out each year’s earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to determine an annual rate of growth from the slope of this line.

NYSE:ATO Future Profit January 15th 19 More

This results in an annual growth rate of 1.1% based on the most recent earnings level of US$602m to the final forecast of US$621m by 2022. However, if we exclude extraordinary items from net income, we see that earnings is projected to fall over time, resulting in an EPS of $4.92 in the final year of forecast compared to the current $5.43 EPS today. As revenues is expected to outpace earnings, analysts expect margins to contract from the current 19% to 16% by the end of 2022.

Future outlook is only one aspect when you’re building an investment case for a stock. For Atmos Energy, I’ve compiled three relevant aspects you should further research:

