What we know about the attempted shooting of Louisville mayor candidate Craig Greenberg

A police officer ropes off the entrance to the Butchertown Market, where Louisville Mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg was shot at in his law office. Feb. 14, 2022

Several new details about the attempted shooting of a Louisville politician on Monday morning emerged as the day went on, including the name of the alleged shooter.

Louisville mayor candidate Craig Greenberg was shot in such a close range that a bullet grazed his clothing while he was in his campaign office in the Butchertown Market building.

Later in the day it was announced that police had apprehended Quintez Brown, 21, in connection with the shooting. Brown, a civil rights activist, is a former intern and editorial columnist for The Courier Journal.

He has been charged with attempted murder and four counts of wanton endangerment.

Here is what we know about the case:

Was Louisville mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg shot?

Police congregate at Butchertown Market, where Louisville Mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg was shot at in his law office. Feb. 14, 2022

LMPD said multiple shots were fired and it was determined that Greenberg's office had been targeted, so officers evacuated Greenberg and his staff, LMPD said in a statement.

Greenberg, recounting the events of the shooting to media, said he and four staff members were gathered for a meeting when a man walked in, "pulled out a gun, aimed directly at me and began shooting."

"My team is blessed no one was physically injured today," Greenberg said in a late afternoon press conference. "... Despite one bullet coming so close that it grazed my sweater and my shirt, no one was physically harmed and we're extraordinarily grateful for our safety."

A staff member closest to the door managed to close it, Greenberg said, and others barricaded it with tables and desks.

"I'm very fortunate to have a great team of great people who responded in that way," he said.

Who is Craig Greenberg?

Louisville mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg pauses with emotion while addressing the media about the shooting at his campaign headquarters on Monday morning, saying: "I just want to get home to my wife and sons." Feb. 14

Greenberg, a Democrat, launched his campaign for mayor last year, quickly building up a big fundraising lead (which he has since maintained) in the race to succeed outgoing Mayor Greg Fischer.

Prior to politics, he worked as CEO of 21c Museum Hotels and also served on the University of Louisville board of trustees for a couple of years.

He became a co-owner of Ohio Valley Wrestling alongside Kentucky Sports Radio founder Matt Jones last year and started a firm, Greenberg Group, that's centered on urban revitalization projects.

Greenberg has said public safety would be his No. 1 priority if he's elected mayor this year.

He released his public safety plan for Louisville last month, which called for "fully" funding and staffing a "community-oriented police force" and expanding mental health treatment, among other things.

"It's not lost on me that the violence my staff and I experienced today is far too common in our city," Greenberg said Monday.

"Too many local families have experienced the trauma of gun violence. Too many in Louisville were not as blessed as my team and I were today to survive. Clearly, much more work needs to be done to end this senseless gun violence and make Louisville a safer place for everyone."

Who is Quintez Brown?

Quintez Brown in front of his grandparents' home on Tuesday, August 18, 2020

Brown, a Louisville activist, has been identified as a suspect in Monday's attempted shooting.

A police report says a man later identified as Brown entered the building and fired a 9mm Glock handgun at Greenberg before fleeing the building.

Officers found Brown less than a half-mile from the campaign headquarters about 10 minutes later, carrying a loaded 9mm magazine in his pants pocket, according to the arrest report.

He also had a drawstring bag with a handgun, handgun case and additional magazines, the report said.

Brown had been a University of Louisville student and an opinion editor for the Cardinal, the student newspaper. He was involved in the racial justice protests of 2020.

Additionally, he was an MLK Scholar at U of L and is the founder of From Fields to Arena, a group committed to providing political education and violence prevention training to youths engaged in hip-hop and athletics.

He recently announced he would run for Metro Council in District 5. It is unclear if Brown knew Greenberg personally or what his motive for the shooting was.

In his Twitter profile, he said: “We have one scientific and correct solution, Pan-Africanism: the total liberation and unification of Africa under scientific socialism.”

In a separate Jan. 10 post, Brown wrote what he called a “Revolutionary Love Letter” saying, “I am writing this to remind you how great you are. During our short stay on this glorious planet we all have been collectively dehumanized and reduced to political talking points — Black, white, liberal, conservative, Christian, criminal, boss, worker, activist, etc.

“We have been educated to use our minds narrowly and forced to identify ourselves with roles that trap us in a collective perpetual state of anxiety,” he said. “We have forgotten how harmonious this thing called life is and have fallen victim to a vicious circle of pain and suffering. Many of our friends are suffering from a deep feeling of alienation.”

How to get help

If you or someone you know may be struggling with mental illness, you can seek treatment referrals through SAMHSA's National Helpline by calling 800-662-4357 or texting 43578 (HELP4U). You can also get information in English and Spanish by calling 800-487-4889 any time day or night.

