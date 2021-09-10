What You Need To Know About Auction Technology Group plc's (LON:ATG) Investor Composition

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

The big shareholder groups in Auction Technology Group plc (LON:ATG) have power over the company. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

Auction Technology Group isn't enormous, but it's not particularly small either. It has a market capitalization of UK£1.8b, which means it would generally expect to see some institutions on the share registry. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Auction Technology Group.

Check out our latest analysis for Auction Technology Group

ownership-breakdown
ownership-breakdown

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Auction Technology Group?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Auction Technology Group already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Auction Technology Group's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. Hedge funds don't have many shares in Auction Technology Group. TA Associates Management, L.P. is currently the company's largest shareholder with 18% of shares outstanding. With 8.3% and 7.8% of the shares outstanding respectively, BlackRock, Inc. and ECI Partners LLP are the second and third largest shareholders. In addition, we found that John-Paul Savant, the CEO has 2.3% of the shares allocated to their name.

We also observed that the top 6 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of Auction Technology Group

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

I can report that insiders do own shares in Auction Technology Group plc. The insiders have a meaningful stake worth UK£133m. Most would see this as a real positive. It is good to see this level of investment by insiders. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

With a 12% ownership, the general public have some degree of sway over Auction Technology Group. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 26%, private equity firms could influence the Auction Technology Group board. Some investors might be encouraged by this, since private equity are sometimes able to encourage strategies that help the market see the value in the company. Alternatively, those holders might be exiting the investment after taking it public.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Auction Technology Group better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Auction Technology Group (1 is significant) that you should be aware of.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood Goes Dumpster Diving: 3 Beaten Down Stocks She Just Bought

    All of these stocks are more than 40% below their peaks, but at least one important investor thinks they can recover.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Flirting With a Bottom

    Buying a stock at low prices would seem to be a no-brainer, the sure way to guarantee the best returns. However, most stocks that are priced low are down for a reason, and you’ll need to do your homework before buying in. Some of the reasons are generally neutral towards the quality of the company. If a firm issues a new release of shares, to raise capital, the effect may be to dilute the stock and lower the price. Or, a company may get caught up in an economic downturn, and sees its shares fall

  • BlackRock pulls in $1 billion from Chinese investors right after Soros warning

    BlackRock brought in about $1 billion from Chinese investors just after billionaire financier George Soros warned that doing so would be a “tragic mistake.”

  • 4 Perfect Stocks Down 50% (or More) From Their Highs to Buy Right Now

    One of the most exciting stocks investors can scoop up in the healthcare space at a significant discount to where it was trading in February is telemedicine kingpin Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC). Teladoc's 54% retracement looks to be tied to two factors. First, the acquisition of Livongo Health has increased the company's 2021 costs (mostly one-time expenses) and widened its net loss projections well beyond what Wall Street was expecting.

  • If I Could Only Buy 1 Stock Right Now, This Would Be It

    If I hold a one-stock portfolio, the qualities I am looking for are a diversified business, sustainability, and a fair price. Out of the three, the most important is sustainability. Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) hits the mark on all three criteria here, and it would be the one stock I would buy right now.

  • 1 Artificial Intelligence Stock With Over 95% Upside, According to Wall Street

    This is the creator of the enterprise AI industry, and it's serving some of the world's largest companies.

  • Morgan Stanley warns of a 15% plunge before year-end — protect yourself this way

    Don't worry. There's a simple way to play defense.

  • 3 Discounted Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in September

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is practically in a class of his own when it comes to investing success. Since taking over as CEO in 1965, he's helped create more than $500 billion in value for Berkshire Hathaway's shareholders and delivered an average annual return for the company's shares of 20%. Taking into account the year-to-date gains of the Class A shares (BRK.A), Buffett has seen his company's stock return nearly 3,400,000% since 1965.

  • Is It Safer to Pull Your Money Out of the Stock Market Now?

    The stock market can be turbulent and unpredictable, and it's sometimes nerve-wracking to invest your life savings. When the market dips, nobody likes seeing their investments take a turn for the worse. Although the stock market has been on a remarkable upward trajectory over the past year, it will likely experience a downturn sooner or later.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy AT&T, and 1 Reason To Sell

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a safe dividend stock for conservative investors. Let's review three reasons to buy AT&T -- as well as one reason to sell it -- to see if it's a contrarian play. AT&T's stock underperformed the market for three main reasons: It faced tough competition in the wireless market from Verizon (NYSE: VZ) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS), its pay-TV business bled subscribers to streaming services, and attempting to stop that bleeding with its debt-fueled takeovers of DirecTV and Time Warner caused even bigger problems.

  • Billionaire investor Leon Cooperman says if you don't understand bitcoin, you're old - and if you're nervous about the world, gold is a better store of value

    "I'd be very careful in bitcoin. I don't think it makes a great deal of sense," the billionaire Omega Advisors chairman told CNBC.

  • Utility Stocks Aren’t Getting Much Respect From the Market — but They Have Big Dividends

    Utility stocks have been lagging behind the broader market, but their healthy dividend yields have helped bridge the gap by bolstering otherwise solid performance.

  • Will Alibaba Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2025?

    Alibaba (NYSE: BABA), the largest e-commerce and cloud infrastructure company in China, went public in September 2014. Its stock price rose 38% on the first trading day, giving it a market cap of $231 billion. Last October, Alibaba's share price hit a record high of $319 and its market cap approached $850 billion.

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing Stocks This Year?

    Everyone likes a bargain, and buying stocks "on sale" is particularly alluring when the companies hitting a rough patch have familiar names, such as those in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The index is up by about 16%, but the three laggards' stock performance is in negative territory. With that caveat in mind, it's time to examine this year's worst-performing companies in the Dow Jones Industrial Average to see if these are value stocks or if their troubles have only begun.

  • 2 Top Dividend Stocks You Can Buy and Hold Forever

    As such, it's hard for income investors to find dividend stocks worth buying right now. Here are two companies with great histories and reliable businesses that dividend-focused investors could easily buy and hold for a lifetime. The Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) is a name you probably associate with the cereal aisle in your local grocery store -- it is, after all, one of the largest names in that food sector niche.

  • Jim Cramer Signs Multi-Platform Renewal With CNBC

    Jim Cramer has signed a multi-platform deal to remain at CNBC, where he’ll continue to host his “Mad Money W/ Jim Cramer” show each weekday night at 6 p.m. ET and “Squawk on the Street” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. ET each weekday morning. In addition to those on-air duties, he will create exclusive subscription products and content for CNBC thanks to a partnership with Cramer Digital. The subscription product for the investment community will be called CNBC Investor Club with Jim Cramer and will give

  • This Top Growth Stock Could Double in the Coming Years

    Shares of this tech stock have obliterated the market this year -- and there's likely more upside to come.

  • NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO): Are Analysts Optimistic?

    NIO Inc. ( NYSE:NIO ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light...

  • Global stocks stumble on fears of economic recovery losing momentum, while bitcoin continues to plummet

    Fears that central banks may begin to taper their asset purchases seem to have knocked away a little confidence, Deutsche Bank strategists said.

  • Why stocks are likely to rise if Biden’s approval rating keeps sliding

    Major U.S. stock market indices made all-time highs even as President Joe Biden’s approval rating dipped below 50%. The stock market historically has performed the best when presidential approval ratings are below 50%. Biden’s approval rating fell below 50% on Aug. 16, according to the composite of polls constructed by FiveThirtyEight.com.