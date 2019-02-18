What Should You Know About Austal Limited’s (ASX:ASB) Future?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

Based on Austal Limited’s (ASX:ASB) earnings update in June 2018, the consensus outlook from analysts appear fairly confident, as a 28% increase in profits is expected in the upcoming year, against the past 5-year average growth rate of -23%. With trailing-twelve-month net income at current levels of AU$39m, we should see this rise to AU$50m in 2020. I will provide a brief commentary around the figures and analyst expectations in the near term. Readers that are interested in understanding the company beyond these figures should research its fundamentals here.

What can we expect from Austal in the longer term?

Over the next three years, it seems the consensus view of the 4 analysts covering ASB is skewed towards the positive sentiment. Since forecasting becomes more difficult further into the future, broker analysts generally project out to around three years. To reduce the year-on-year volatility of analyst earnings forecast, I’ve inserted a line of best fit through the expected earnings figures to determine the annual growth rate from the slope of the line.

From the current net income level of AU$39m and the final forecast of AU$64m by 2022, the annual rate of growth for ASB’s earnings is 17%. This leads to an EPS of A$0.18 in the final year of projections relative to the current EPS of A$0.11. With a current profit margin of 2.8%, this movement will result in a margin of 3.7% by 2022.

Future outlook is only one aspect when you’re building an investment case for a stock. For Austal, I’ve put together three pertinent aspects you should further research:

