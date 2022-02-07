What we know about the autopsy results of the man who died in Norwich police custody

NORWICH – Further tests are required to determine the cause and manner of death of a 42-year-old Norwich man who died in police custody last week, according to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

An autopsy was conducted over the weekend on Brenton Chambers, 112 Chestnut St. #1, but results are still pending due to additional tests needed. It could take up to eight weeks before the results of those tests are released publicly, the medical examiner’s office said Monday morning.

It’s not unusual for more tests, such as those involving toxicology levels to determine if drugs or alcohol played a role in a death, to be required in such cases.

Chambers died early Friday morning while in a Norwich Police Department holding cell and his death is being investigated – per state statute - by state police and the state Office of the Inspector General.

Chambers was arrested hours before his death on weapon and drug possession charges, according to a Norwich police arrest report.

