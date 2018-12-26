Do You Know What Autostrade Meridionali S.p.A.’s (BIT:AUTME) P/E Ratio Means?

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll show how you can use Autostrade Meridionali S.p.A.’s (BIT:AUTME) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Autostrade Meridionali has a P/E ratio of 5.55, based on the last twelve months. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 18%.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Autostrade Meridionali:

P/E of 5.55 = €27 ÷ €4.86 (Based on the year to September 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each €1 of company earnings. That isn’t a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business’s prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. Earnings growth means that in the future the ‘E’ will be higher. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Autostrade Meridionali increased earnings per share by 7.9% last year. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 44% per year over the last five years.

How Does Autostrade Meridionali’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (19.7) for companies in the infrastructure industry is higher than Autostrade Meridionali’s P/E.

Autostrade Meridionali’s P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with Autostrade Meridionali, it’s quite possible it could surprise on the upside. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

The ‘Price’ in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

How Does Autostrade Meridionali’s Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Autostrade Meridionali has net debt worth a very significant 190% of its market capitalization. This level of debt justifies a relatively low P/E, so remain cognizant of the debt, if you’re comparing it to other stocks.

The Bottom Line On Autostrade Meridionali’s P/E Ratio

Autostrade Meridionali’s P/E is 5.6 which is below average (14.2) in the IT market. It’s good to see EPS growth in the last 12 months, but the debt on the balance sheet might be muting expectations.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. If it is underestimating a company, investors can make money by buying and holding the shares until the market corrects itself. We don’t have analyst forecasts, but shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.