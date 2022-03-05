What You Need To Know About The Aviva plc (LON:AV.) Analyst Downgrade Today

The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for Aviva plc (LON:AV.), with the analysts making across-the-board cuts to their statutory estimates that might leave shareholders a little shell-shocked. There was a fairly draconian cut to their revenue estimates, perhaps an implicit admission that previous forecasts were much too optimistic. What's more, Aviva has been out of favour with the market in recent times, so it will be interesting to see if this downgrade is enough to sink the stock even further. The stock has already fallen 8.6% to UK£3.87 in the last week.

Following the downgrade, the most recent consensus for Aviva from its eight analysts is for revenues of UK£36b in 2022 which, if met, would be a huge 104% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to soar 445% to UK£0.37. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of UK£44b and earnings per share (EPS) of UK£0.40 in 2022. It looks like analyst sentiment has fallen somewhat in this update, with a substantial drop in revenue estimates and a minor downgrade to earnings per share numbers as well.

View our latest analysis for Aviva

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Despite the cuts to forecast earnings, there was no real change to the UK£4.87 price target, showing that the analysts don't think the changes have a meaningful impact on its intrinsic value. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Aviva analyst has a price target of UK£5.40 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at UK£4.20. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggests the analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Aviva's past performance and to peers in the same industry. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Aviva is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 104% annualised growth until the end of 2022. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 3.0% annual decline over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 5.4% annually. So it looks like Aviva is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their earnings per share estimates, expecting a clear decline in business conditions. While analysts did downgrade their revenue estimates, these forecasts still imply revenues will perform better than the wider market. Often, one downgrade can set off a daisy-chain of cuts, especially if an industry is in decline. So we wouldn't be surprised if the market became a lot more cautious on Aviva after today.

So things certainly aren't looking great, and you should also know that we've spotted some potential warning signs with Aviva, including concerns around earnings quality. For more information, you can click here to discover this and the 2 other concerns we've identified.

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

