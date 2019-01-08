What Should You Know About Avon Rubber p.l.c.’s (LON:AVON) Future?

After Avon Rubber p.l.c.’s (LON:AVON) recent earnings announcement in September 2018, analyst forecasts appear to be pessimistic, with earnings expected to decline by -4.9% in the upcoming year relative to the past 5-year average growth rate of 18%. With trailing-twelve-month net income at current levels of UK£20m, the consensus growth rate suggests that earnings will decline to UK£19m by 2020. Below is a brief commentary around Avon Rubber’s earnings outlook going forward, which may give you a sense of market sentiment for the company. For those interested in more of an analysis of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

Can we expect Avon Rubber to keep growing?

The longer term expectations from the 8 analysts of AVON is tilted towards the negative sentiment. Since forecasting becomes more difficult further into the future, broker analysts generally project out to around three years. To get an idea of the overall earnings growth trend for AVON, I’ve plotted out each year’s earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to determine an annual rate of growth from the slope of this line.

LSE:AVON Future Profit January 8th 19 More

By 2022, AVON’s earnings should reach UK£18m, from current levels of UK£20m, resulting in an annual growth rate of -0.4%. However, if we exclude extraordinary items from earnings, we see that the profits is predicted to rise over time, resulting in an EPS of £0.69 in the final year of forecast compared to the current £0.65 EPS today. The primary reason for earnings contraction is due to top-line expansion of 3.0%, which is predicted to lag cost growth leading up to 2022. Furthermore, the current 12% margin is expected to contract to 10% by the end of 2022.

