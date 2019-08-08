Need To Know: Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So before you buy or sell Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Buying?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.'

Axon Enterprise Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director, Hadi Partovi, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$4.6m worth of shares at a price of US$66.16 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$65.54. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Axon Enterprise shares, than buying. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:AAXN Recent Insider Trading, August 8th 2019 More

Axon Enterprise Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Axon Enterprise shares. In total, insiders sold US$8.5m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Does Axon Enterprise Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Axon Enterprise insiders own 1.9% of the company, worth about US$75m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Axon Enterprise Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders haven't bought Axon Enterprise stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. On the plus side, Axon Enterprise makes money, and is growing profits. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. So we'd only buy after careful consideration.