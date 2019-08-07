Do You Know What B. Riley Financial, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:RILY) P/E Ratio Means?

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll apply a basic P/E ratio analysis to B. Riley Financial, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:RILY), to help you decide if the stock is worth further research. Based on the last twelve months, B. Riley Financial's P/E ratio is 21.69. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 4.6%.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for B. Riley Financial:

P/E of 21.69 = $20.05 ÷ $0.92 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each $1 the company has earned over the last year. All else being equal, it's better to pay a low price -- but as Warren Buffett said, 'It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.'

Does B. Riley Financial Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. The image below shows that B. Riley Financial has a lower P/E than the average (40) P/E for companies in the capital markets industry.

This suggests that market participants think B. Riley Financial will underperform other companies in its industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with B. Riley Financial, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

B. Riley Financial's earnings made like a rocket, taking off 52% last year. And earnings per share have improved by 194% annually, over the last three years. So we'd absolutely expect it to have a relatively high P/E ratio.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

So What Does B. Riley Financial's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

B. Riley Financial's net debt is 64% of its market cap. This is a reasonably significant level of debt -- all else being equal you'd expect a much lower P/E than if it had net cash.

The Verdict On B. Riley Financial's P/E Ratio

B. Riley Financial trades on a P/E ratio of 21.7, which is above its market average of 17.2. While its debt levels are rather high, at least its EPS is growing quickly. So it seems likely the market is overlooking the debt because of the fast earnings growth.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. People often underestimate remarkable growth -- so investors can make money when fast growth is not fully appreciated. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.