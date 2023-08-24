What to know about the new BA.2.86 'highly mutated' COVID variant found in the US

Health officials are tracking a new, highly mutated COVID-19 variant called BA.2.86, which has been detected several countries, including the United States.

Scientists are keeping a close eye on the new variant, nicknamed Pirola on social media. BA.2.86 has sparked concern among some experts because it has a large number of mutations compared to previous omicron variants that gained dominance in the last year.

BA.2.86 may be more capable of causing infection in people who previously had COVID-19 or who received COVID-19 vaccines, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Aug. 23 in a risk assessment of BA.2.86.

On Aug. 17, the World Health Organization classified BA.2.86 as a variant under monitoring, “based on the large number of mutations identified.”

So far, nine cases of BA.2.86 have been detected in five countries — the United States, Israel, Denmark, the United Kingdom, and South Africa — per the global virus database GISAID. Early testing also suggests BA.2.86 has been detected in U.S. wastewater, according to the CDC.

Research is underway to determine whether BA.2.86 could pose a greater threat compared to other variants, but there’s no need to panic yet, experts say.

What do we know so far about BA.2.86, its symptoms, transmissibility, and how it could impact boosters this fall? Experts weigh in.

What is BA.2.86?

BA.2.86, which some experts have dubbed “Pirola,” was first detected in late July, and since then, it has caused a handful of infections worldwide.

It appears to have descended from the omicron BA.2 sublineage, which caused surges of the virus in early 2022, Dr. Andrew Pekosz, a virologist at Johns Hopkins University, tells TODAY.com.

“The critical thing about this variant (BA.2.86) is that it has a whole host of mutations compared to some of the omicron variants that emerged about two years ago,” says Pekosz.

The genetic sequence of BA.2.86 has over 30 mutations in the spike protein compared to its parent BA.2 strain, says Pekosz. According to the CDC, BA.2.86 also has over 35 mutations compared to the omcrion XBB.1.5 subvariant, which was dominant through most of 2023 and will be targeted by new COVID boosters this fall.

The mutations or changes in the virus sequence can affect how contagious a virus is, how well it responds to treatment and how severely it affects people, per the CDC.

“It represents a highly mutated form of SARS-CoV-2,” says Pekosz — in other words, BA.2.86 looks very different from the prevailing omicron XBB subvariants circulating.

What are the symptoms of BA.2.86?

Right now, "there's no data on symptoms associated with infection because the case numbers are just too small," Pekosz says.

In its risk assessment of BA.2.86, the CDC said "at this point, there is no evidence that this variant is causing more severe illness," but this may change as additional scientific data comes in.

Common symptoms of other COVID-19 variants and subvariants include:

Cough

Sore throat

Runny nose

Sneezing

Fatigue

Headache

Muscle aches

Altered sense of smell

Based on what the CDC knows now about BA.2.86, existing tests and medications used to treat COVID-19 "appear to be effective with this variant," the agency said.

Where is BA.2.86 spreading?

As of Aug. 24, BA.2.86 has been linked to three cases in Denmark, two in South Africa, two in the United States, one in Israel and one in the United Kingdom, according to GISAID. The two cases of BA.2.86 in the U.S. were detected in Michigan and Virginia.

“The variant is probably spreading much more broadly than we’ve detected so far,” says Pekosz, adding that a lack of testing and sequencing is likely causing a delay in reporting.

Right now, the EG.5 or Eris subvariant, a descendant of the omicron XBB sublineage, accounts for the largest proportion (about 20%) of COVID-19 infections in the U.S., according to the latest estimates from the CDC.

After EG.5, the next most common subvariant circulating in the U.S. is another omicron XBB descendant, FL.1.5.1, followed by XBB.1.16 (also called “Arcturus”), per the CDC's data as of Aug. 19.

Globally, EG.5 and XBB.1.16 are the most prevalent COVID-19 strains, both accounting for 21% of sequences worldwide, per the WHO.

Is BA.2.86 more transmissible?

Right now, it's too early to tell whether BA.2.86 is more transmissible than other variants, says Pekosz. "It's impossible to gauge anything about transmissibility or disease severity from that (small number of cases)," he adds.

However, based on what we know about the genetic sequence of BA.2.86 and the mutations in its spike protein, the variant will likely be able to escape preexisting immunity to COVID-19, he adds.

The CDC echoed this in its BA.2.86 risk assessment, which stated that the variant could be more capable of causing infection in people who previously had COVID-19 or got vaccinated.

"Most of the mutations that we find in the spike protein are probably going to affect the ability of antibodies to bind and neutralize the virus," Pekosz adds.

In other words, BA.2.86 could escape not only immunity from vaccination or prior infection up until this point, but also vaccine-induced immunity from the coming fall vaccine, Pekosz adds.

"That's why this variant is very concerning to us from a scientific standpoint," he adds. "We need more sequences and cases to understand the variant's transmissibility."

Will BA.2.86 cause a surge in cases?

“We really don’t know if BA.2.86 will lead to increased numbers of cases,” Pekosz says. "The sequence can’t tell us how much disease the virus will cause, nor can it tell us how well it’s spreading," says Pekosz. Only time and more data will tell.

However, the BA.2.86 does not appear to be behind the recent summer uptick in COVID around the country. Over the last month, there has been an increase in cases and hospitalizations in the U.S., likely driven by a combination of the new EG.5 subvariant and other omicron variants circulating, TODAY.com previously reported.

In the last two weeks, there has been a 25% increase in the number of average daily COVID-19 hospitalizations, according to an NBC News analysis.

In mid-August, weekly COVID-19 hospitalizations were the highest they had been since April 2023. However, the death rate due to COVID is still decreasing week by week, per CDC data.

Despite the recent increases, the absolute number of cases and hospitalizations are relatively low compared to surges in past years, experts note.

How will BA.2.86 affect boosters this fall?

Vaccine manufacturers are currently working on an updated COVID-19 booster to target the dominant strains circulating.

No shot has been approved yet, but experts anticipate the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will authorize the updated boosters in the coming weeks and they will be available in mid to late September, TODAY.com previously reported.

"The reactivity of the booster to this variant would be predicted to be low," says Pekosz, meaning that the variant is probably not a good match to the updated boosters.

"This is something that could trigger a brand new booster based on its sequence, if this variant truly did become a significant cause of cases. But we don't know that now," says Pekosz.

The updated booster will be well-matched to the other strains currently circulating, says Pekosz, so it's still important for people to stay up to date with COVID vaccines. According to the CDC, the updated vaccine will still be effective at reducing severe disease and hospitalization.

The CDC has not yet released any firm guidance around booster doses for the fall. When the agency does make recommendations about who should get the booster this fall, the experts anticipate it will be for high-risk individuals. These include people over the age of 65, people with underlying health conditions and the immunocompromised.

In addition to vaccination, people can protect themselves against COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, avoiding sick people, and maintaining good hand hygiene.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com