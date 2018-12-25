What You Should Know About Banco Santander, S.A.’s (BME:SAN) Liquidity

As a large-cap stock with market capitalization of €64b, Banco Santander, S.A. (BME:SAN) is classified as a major bank. As these large financial institutions revert back to health after the Global Financial Crisis, we are seeing an increase in market confidence, and understanding of, these “too-big-to-fail” banking stocks. Following the crisis, a set of reforms termed Basel III was enforced to bolster risk management, regulation, and supervision in the financial services industry. These reforms target bank level regulation and aims to improve the banking sector’s ability to absorb shocks arising from economic stress which could expose financial institutions to vulnerabilities. Operating in EUR, SAN is held to strict regulation which focus investor attention to the type and level of risk it takes on. We should we cautious when it comes to investing in financial stocks due to the various risks large banks tend to face. Today we will analyse some bank-specific metrics and take a closer look at leverage and liquidity.
Why Does SAN’s Leverage Matter?
A low level of leverage subjects a bank to less risk and enhances its ability to pay back its debtors. Leverage can be thought of as the amount of assets a bank owns relative to its shareholders’ funds. Financial institutions are required to have a certain level of buffer to meet capital adequacy levels. Banco Santander’s leverage level of less than the suitable maximum level of 20x, at 13.67x, is considered to be very cautious and prudent. This means the bank has a sensibly high level of equity compared to the level of debt it has taken on to maintain operations which places it in a strong position to pay back its debt in unforeseen circumstances. If the bank needs to increase its debt levels to firm up its capital cushion, there is plenty of headroom to do so without deteriorating its financial position.
How Should We Measure SAN’s Liquidity?
As I eluded to above, loans are relatively illiquid. It’s helpful to understand how much of this illiquid asset makes up the bank’s total asset. Usually, they should not be higher than 70% of total assets, consistent with Banco Santander’s case with a ratio of 62%. At this level of loan, the bank has preserved a sensible level between maintaining liquidity and generating interest income from the loan.
What is SAN’s Liquidity Discrepancy?
Banks operate by lending out its customers’ deposits as loans and charge a higher interest rate. Loans are generally fixed term which means they cannot be readily realized, yet customer deposits on the liability side must be paid on-demand and in short notice. The discrepancy between loan assets and deposit liabilities threatens the bank’s financial position. If an adverse event occurs, it may not be well-placed to repay its depositors immediately. Since Banco Santander’s loan to deposit ratio of 92% is higher than the appropriate level of 90%, this level positions the bank in a risky spot given the potential to cross into negative liquidity disparity between loan and deposit levels. Basically, for €1 of deposits with the bank, it lends out over €0.9 which is imprudent.
Passing two of the three checks for liquidity and leverage demonstrates a relatively sensible operational risk management by the bank. Its high liquidity and low leverage levels mean it is well-positioned to meet its financial obligations in the case of any adverse and unpredictable macro events. We’ve only touched on operational risks for SAN in this article. But as a stock investment, there are other fundamentals you need to understand. I’ve put together three pertinent factors you should look at:
