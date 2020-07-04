What You Need To Know About Bank of Commerce Holdings' (NASDAQ:BOCH) Investor Composition

If you want to know who really controls Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. Warren Buffett said that he likes "a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people." So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

With a market capitalization of US$121m, Bank of Commerce Holdings is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Bank of Commerce Holdings.

NasdaqGM:BOCH Ownership Breakdown July 4th 2020 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Bank of Commerce Holdings?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Bank of Commerce Holdings already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Bank of Commerce Holdings, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NasdaqGM:BOCH Earnings and Revenue Growth July 4th 2020 More

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. Hedge funds don't have many shares in Bank of Commerce Holdings. BlackRock, Inc. is currently the company's largest shareholder with 6.5% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 4.9% and 4.6%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

Looking at the shareholder registry, we can see that 50% of the ownership is controlled by the top 22 shareholders, meaning that no one shareholder has a majority interest in the ownership.