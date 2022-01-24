What to know about the battle over Wisconsin health care workers now playing out in court

Madeline Heim, Appleton Post-Crescent
·5 min read

APPLETON - A group of former ThedaCare employees will be allowed to start their new jobs at Ascension Northeast Wisconsin after a judge's ruling Monday.

Outagamie County Circuit Court Judge Mark McGinnis' dismissal of a temporary restraining order is the latest development in a battle over health care employees that began late Thursday and is now playing out in court. It comes as staff shortages strain health systems nationwide — nearly one in five health care workers have quit their jobs since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

What happened to stop the employees from starting their new job?

ThedaCare requested Thursday that McGinnis temporarily block seven of its employees who had applied for and accepted jobs at Ascension from beginning work there on Monday until the health system could find replacements for them.

More: Wisconsin health care workers will be allowed to start new jobs at Ascension after judge dismisses temporary restraining order

Who are the health care workers?

The employees were part of an 11-member interventional radiology and cardiovascular team, which can perform procedures to stop bleeding in targeted areas during a traumatic injury or restore blood flow to the brain in the case of a stroke. Each of them were employed at-will, meaning they were not under an obligation to stay at ThedaCare for a certain amount of time.

McGinnis granted ThedaCare's request for the restraining order and held an initial hearing Friday morning.

McGinnis told lawyers for both health systems they should try to work out a temporary agreement by the end of the day Friday about the employees' status until Monday's hearing.

Otherwise, he said, the order prohibiting them from going to work at Ascension would be final until a further ruling was made. That meant the seven health care workers would not be working at either hospital on Monday.

"To me, that is a poor result for everyone involved," McGinnis said.

Why is ThedaCare taking legal action?

In the complaint, lawyers for ThedaCare wrote that Ascension had "shockingly" chosen to "poach" the employees during a stressful time for health care. More COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in the Fox Valley now than at any other time during the pandemic, according to Wisconsin Hospital Association data, and ThedaCare has canceled non-emergency surgeries to make space.

RELATED: ThedaCare asks court to temporarily stop 7 stroke, trauma employees from moving to Ascension

RELATED: ThedaCare defers non-urgent, elective surgeries amid staffing shortages and rising COVID-19 cases

A Thursday statement from Ascension said the employees were not recruited but instead decided to apply for open job postings. It was Ascension's understanding that ThedaCare had the opportunity to make counter-offers but declined, the statement said.

Attorney Sean Bosack, who represented ThedaCare Friday, argued that losing the majority of these employees poses a health threat to the region because the health system's Neenah hospital is a hub for high-level stroke care and care for patients with traumatic injuries.

What is the current status of the dispute between the hospitals?

McGinnis on Monday afternoon dismissed the temporary restraining order, allowing the health care workers to start their new jobs at Ascension.

Where is ThedaCare-Neenah and Ascension St. Elizabeth hospitals?

ThedaCare-Neenah is a Level II Trauma Center, part of which means they have specialists like interventional radiologists available regularly to treat patients. Ascension St. Elizabeth Hospital, a Level III Trauma Center, can provide initial support to trauma patients and is able to transfer them to ThedaCare-Neenah for more care, according to definitions from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

ThedaCare's Neenah facility is also a Comprehensive Stroke Center, which also means having specialists available regularly. Ascension St. Elizabeth is a Primary Stroke Center, a designation which does not stipulate having those staff available around the clock.

In the time it takes to divert a local patient in need of emergency care for a stroke or trauma to another similarly certified hospital, Bosack said, the patient could die.

Attorney David Muth, who represented Ascension Friday, said their hospital was capable of caring for such patients in the event that it was necessary even though they are not designated at the same level as ThedaCare.

Muth argued that ThedaCare had weeks to come up with better offers to keep their employees or figure out alternate staffing solutions and instead chose to initiate court action days before the workers were set to start at Ascension, resulting in "a mess of ThedaCare's own making."

In the complaint, ThedaCare attorneys wrote that the organization found out Dec. 21 that four interventional radiology technicians had accepted offers with Ascension, and learned Dec. 29 that two nurses planned to make the same move. On Jan. 7, they learned one additional nurse planned to quit and work at Ascension.

Ascension had offered the employees a better benefits package that ThedaCare did not match, Muth said.

Timothy Breister, an Appleton resident and one of the seven employees involved in the systems' dispute, submitted a letter to McGinnis Friday before the hearing describing his experience.

One of his colleagues received an offer from Ascension that was attractive "not just in pay but also a better work/life balance," which caused others on his team to apply, Breister wrote.

After approaching ThedaCare with the chance to match the offers they'd been given, Breister wrote that they were told "the long term expense to ThedaCare was not worth the short term cost," and no counter-offer would be made.

Contact reporter Madeline Heim at 920-996-7266 or mheim@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @madeline_heim.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: What we know the Ascension, ThedaCare court battle over employees

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Canadian hospitals strain as Omicron hits health workers

    TORONTO/MONTREAL (Reuters) -After a year as an emergency department nurse at a busy Toronto hospital in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, Aimee Earhart called it quits last week. The COVID-19 pandemic and its highly contagious Omicron variant have made a challenging staffing situation in Canada's hospitals worse. Interviews with a dozen health care workers, including eight current and former nurses, reveal a health system strained by a pandemic wave that hit at the worst possible time - sickness sidelining staff as more COVID-19 patients than ever need hospitalization, forcing health workers exhausted by two unrelenting years to take on more work.

  • Workers at a Wisconsin hospital sought new jobs with higher pay — then the hospital sued to stop them from leaving

    ThedaCare said in a complaint that Ascension had "poached" the hospital's workers as the region struggles amid a rise in COVID-19 cases.

  • Biscuit World union effort rooted in West Virginia history

    While making biscuits and meatloaf at a fast-food restaurant during the coronavirus pandemic, 64-year-old Cynthia Nicholson often thinks back to her husband’s coal mining days in West Virginia. In that job and in his time as a pipefitter, she said, the work was grueling and sometimes dangerous — but there were standards for safety, working conditions and wages, and people felt they were treated fairly. At Tudor’s Biscuit World in Elkview, a franchise of a regional chain that serves comfort food, Nicholson says workers have no such protection.

  • Man pushed onto NYC subway tracks a week after fatal attack on Asian woman

    Latest NYC subway attack comes eight days after Michelle Go was killed at Times Square

  • India's Omicron wave may intensify in coming weeks -experts

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India's COVID-19 infections, led by the Omicron variant, may see a sharp rise in the coming weeks, some top experts said, noting that the variant was already in community transmission and hospitals were seeing more patients despite a decline in cases in major cities. India reported 306,064 new infections over the last 24 hours, the health ministry said, about an 8% decline from the average daily cases reported in the last four days. But weekly positivity rates have risen to 17.03% in the week to Jan. 24, from about 0.63% Dec. 27, led by the highly-transmissible Omicron variant.

  • Omicron Leaves Nurses Stretched Thin and Seeking Help From Burnout

    Patient counts are surging again and many workers are out sick, creating new stress after two years of pandemic care.

  • 44 Australians heading to Beijing for Winter Olympics

    Australia will send 44 athletes to the Winter Olympics beginning Feb. 4 in Beijing — 23 women and 21 men in 10 disciplines. The Australian Olympic Committee said Monday that snowboarder Scotty James and mogul skier Britt Cox will compete at their fourth Olympics, joining just six other Australians to compete at four or more Winter Games. Another 12 athletes will compete at their third Olympics, 10 athletes return for their second while 20 athletes will make their Olympic debut.

  • Mindfulness expert Jay Shetty shares tips to improve overall mental health

    ​Bestselling author Jay Shetty joins "CBS Mornings" to share steps people can take to improve mental health and use meditation in daily life. He also reveals details on his new partnership with Calm, an app that helps overall mental wellness.

  • Father of the twin sons found dead at Greenridge Crescent canal charged with murder

    Xavier Yap Jung Houn, 48, was only tendered one charge over Ethan, and not his other son Ashton.

  • DeMeco Ryans completes interview with Vikings

    49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans’ name should be hotter today than it was yesterday before his defense dominated Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. Ryans had an interview with Vikings on Sunday, the eighth coach to talk to the team remotely. Minnesota is seeking a replacement for Mike Zimmer, whom it fired Jan. 10. General Manager [more]

  • Cheney challenger wins Wyoming Republican activists' straw poll

    The candidate endorsed by former President Trump in the Republican primary against Rep. Liz Cheney won a straw poll conducted by GOP activists in Wyoming on Saturday.Harriet Hageman won 59 votes in the straw poll conducted by the Wyoming Republican State Central Committee, according to the Casper Star-Tribune. Cheney won six votes, while state Sen. Anthony Bouchard (R) won two and Denton Knapp won one."I think it's a good sign. It's not an...

  • U.S. Stocks Lose Out to Emerging Markets by the Most Since 1990

    (Bloomberg) -- Stars may be aligning for an era of outperformance for emerging-market stocks, if the first three weeks of 2022 are any indication.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Stocks Trim Losses by Half as Volume Explodes: Markets WrapUAE Says New Attack Repelled as Yemen’s Houthis Vow MoreChina’s ‘Little Giants’ Are Its Latest Weapon in the U.S. Tech WarCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueSolana Suffers Network Instability in Brutal Week for CryptoThe MSCI Emerging Markets I

  • Man knocked to the ground, punched during robbery in Bronx lobby

    A 66-year-old man was knocked to the ground and punched repeatedly during a startling robbery inside an apartment building lobby in the Bronx.

  • Insurance companies must now cover cost of at-home COVID tests. Here’s how it works.

    The requirement means 8 free over-the-counter, at-home COVID tests per month. But the process varies by company. We break it down.

  • Palin defamation trial against NY Times delayed after COVID-19 test

    Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin's (R) defamation trial against The New York Times, scheduled to begin Monday, has been postponed after she tested positive for COVID-19.U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff, who is presiding over the defamation case in Manhattan, said the trial will be rescheduled to Feb. 3 if Palin has recovered from the coronavirus by then, The Associated Press reported.Rakoff said on Monday that he was informed that Palin tested...

  • John Stamos Cuddles Up with Son Billy in Goofy Video as He Shares Another Tribute to Bob Saget

    The actor and comedian died unexpectedly on Jan. 9 at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando

  • Milwaukee's mask mandate now in effect until March 1

    More than six months after Milwaukee's mask mandate expired, the mandate is back because of the omicron surge.

  • Lansing's Sparrow Hospital is 6th Michigan hospital to get federal COVID-19 medical team

    Sparrow Hospital in Lansing is sixth hospital in Michigan to get a federal medical team to help beleaguered staff treat patients amid COVID-19 surge.

  • Author: The ‘collision of two megatrends’ will upend work over the next decade

    The global workforce is rapidly aging, requiring both companies and employees to change what work looks like, according to a new book.

  • Omicron's Incubation Period Is Short: Here's Why That Matters

    Omicron's incubation period is shorter than previous COVID-19 variants. Here's why that matters.