What to know when New Bedford declares a parking ban due to a snowstorm

Snow may or may not be on the horizon this weekend for Greater New Bedford and you know what that means, as soon as the first flurries begin the anticipation of parking in the city starts as well.

For anyone living in New Bedford who parks on the street regularly, the idea of dealing with a snow ban and having to figure out where to park is daunting.

Although a ban can be stressful, it is necessary to allow city workers to efficiently remove snow from roadways to allow safe travel for public safety vehicles and residents.

Here is everything you need to know about parking in New Bedford when a snow ban is in effect.

How is an emergency snow ban declared and announced?

If the forecast shows that there will be significant snowfall that goes beyond normal operations, the Commissioner of Public Infrastructure declares a full snow emergency.

It is then requested that the mayor issue a city-wide parking ban which is announced through local media, and posted on the City of New Bedford website as well as their social media accounts.

Rules for parking during a parking ban

The parking ban will be strictly enforced and will remain in effect for 48 hours unless lifted or further extended by City officials.

When in effect parking is allowed on the north side of all streets going east and west; and it is permitted on the east side of all streets going north and south. This is usually the side of the street opposite of fire hydrants.

If your street normally only has one side of the street parking, those signs are still to be followed.

Roads with double-sided parking bans

Eleven high-traffic streets that are major routes for ambulances and buses will have no parking permitted on either side of the street during an emergency parking ban.

Those streets with no parking during a parking ban are:

Wood Street (Acushnet Avenue to Belleville Avenue)

Acushnet Avenue (Tarkiln Hill Road to Coggeshall Street)

Nash Road (Acushnet Avenue to Belleville Avenue)

Ashley Boulevard (Nash Road to Coggeshall Street)

County Street (Purchase Street to Cove Road)

Cottage Street (Durfee Street to Union Street)

Mill Street (Kempton Street to Pleasant Street)

Kempton Street (Brownell Avenue to Pleasant Street)

The Downtown Business District (County Street to JFK Boulevard, Kempton Street to Walnut Street)

Dartmouth Street (Allen Street to Matthew Street)

Rivet Street (Dartmouth Street to JFK Boulevard)

Where can you park your car during a parking ban?

There are designed free off-street parking areas for residents when a snow parking ban is in effect:

Victory Park – Brock Avenue

Hazelwood Park – Brock Avenue

Cove Street Parking Lot – Cove Street and Morton Court

Orchard Street at Camara Soccer Field

Buttonwood Park Parking Area – Hawthorn Street Side and Lake Street Side

Coggeshall Street Parking Lot – Coggeshall Street and Acushnet Avenue

Sawyer Street Parking Lot – Between Sawyer Street and Beetle Street

Brooklawn Park Parking Area – Brooklawn Street (South Side)

Riverside Park Lot – Coffin Avenue

Coffin Avenue Lot- Across from Taber Mills Apartments

Former AVX site on Belleville Avenue at Hadley Street

Former Philips Avenue School – 249 Phillips Avenue

Elm Street Garage

Zeiterion Garage – 688 Purchase Street

New Bedford High School – 230 Hathaway Boulevard

Keith Middle School – 225 Hathaway Boulevard

Normandin Middle School – 81 Felton Street

Roosevelt Middle School – 119 Fredrick Street

Charles S Ashley Elementary School – 122 Rochambeau Street

Elizabeth Carter Brooks Elementary School – 212 Nemasket Street

Elwyn G Campbell Elementary School – 145 Essex Street

Sgt Wm H Carney Academy Elementary School – 247 Elm Street

Lot at the intersection of Elm and Cottage (Southeast Corner)

James B Congdon Elementary School – 50 Hemlock Street

John B DeValles Elementary School – 120 Katherine Street

Alfred J Gomes Elementary School – 286 South Second Street

Ellen R Hathaway Elementary School – 256 Court Street

Hayden/McFadden Elementary School – 361 Cedar Grove Street

Horatio A Kempton Elementary School – 135 Shawmut Avenue

Abraham Lincoln Elementary School – 445 Ashley Boulevard

Carlos Pacheco Elementary School – 261 Mt. Pleasant Street

John Avery Parker Elementary School – 705 County Street

Casimir Pulaski Elementary School – 1097 Braley Road

Thomas R Rodman Elementary School – 497 Mill Street

William H Taylor Elementary School – 620 Brock Avenue

SEA LAB/John Hannigan Elementary School – 91 Portland Street

Jireh Swift Elementary School – 2203 Acushnet Avenue

Betsey B Winslow Elementary School – 561 Allen Street

Jeff Hoskyns of Lech Auto Body retrieves one of the many vehicles which were towed due to the snow parking ban in New Bedford.

What happens if you violate the parking ban?

If you disregard the parking ban regulations, you will be subject to a $50 ticket and the full cost of towing your vehicle and storage of the vehicle.

To report snow removal issues on city streets (508) 991-6150 or email stormcentral@newbedford-ma.gov.

