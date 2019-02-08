What we know about Bezos' letter accusing National Enquirer parent of blackmail

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos published an explosive letter Thursday accusing National Enquirer parent company American Media Inc. of extortion and blackmail.

In the letter, Bezos accuses the Enquirer and AMI of a plot to publish racy images of Bezos and love interest Lauren Sanchez in exchange for statements saying their investigation into the duo's relationship was not politically motivated.

"Rather than capitulate to extortion and blackmail, I’ve decided to publish exactly what they sent me, despite the personal cost and embarrassment they threaten," wrote Bezos in a blog post published on Medium.

Here what you need to know about the battle between Bezos and the Enquirer:

It started with an alleged affair

On January 9, Bezos and his wife, MacKenzie announced they were divorcing after 25 years of marriage.

Days later, the Enquirer published a four-month investigation claiming Bezos was in a relationship with Sanchez, a former Fox L.A. TV anchor, citing a series of text messages shared between the two.

After the story was published, Bezos — whose net worth is estimated by Forbes at $160 billion — said he retained investigator Gavin de Becker to determine how the Enquirer got a hold of his texts. "I’ve known Mr. de Becker for twenty years, his expertise in this arena is excellent, and he’s one of the smartest and most capable leaders I know," said Bezos in his letter.

I’ve written a post about developments with the National Enquirer and its parent company, AMI. You can find it here: https://t.co/G1ykJAPPwy — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) February 7, 2019

Bezos' accusations

In his post on Medium, Bezos shares an email exchange with Martin Singer and AMI chief content officer Dylan Howard dated February 5. Singer is a lawyer retained by Bezos' investigator de Becker. Howard, according to the exchange, said the Enquirer had obtained racy images of both Bezos and Sanchez.

According to Bezos, a subsequent email sent February 6 from Jon Fine, deputy general counsel at AMI, said the Enquirer would not publish the additional texts or photos if Bezos made a statement he had no knowledge suggesting AMI's coverage of the relationship was politically motivated.

"These communications cement AMI’s long-earned reputation for weaponizing journalistic privileges, hiding behind important protections, and ignoring the tenets and purpose of true journalism," wrote Bezos.

How has AMI responded?

In a statement released Friday, the company said it would "promptly and thoroughly" investigate the claims and take action as necessary.

"American Media believes fervently that it acted lawfully in the reporting of the story of Mr. Bezos," said the statement. "Further, at the time of the recent allegations made by Mr. Bezos, it was in good faith negotiations to resolve all matters with him."

Why the claims of political motivations matter

In July, an audio recording obtained by CNN reportedly showed President Donald Trump and his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, discussing payment to a former Playboy model who claims to have had an affair with Trump. Cohen refers to a "David" believed to be David Pecker, the CEO of AMI. The company had paid ex-Playboy model Karen McDougal $150,000 for her story about her alleged affair with Trump, but never published it. Both sides settled a lawsuit over the arrangement in April.

Cohen has been sentenced to three years in prison and had planned to testify before Congress this week as part of special prosecutor Robert Mueller's investigation into possible Russian interference in the 2016 election. Cohen postponed his testimony citing "threats" from the president.