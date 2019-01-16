Need To Know: Bhageria Industries Limited (NSE:BHAGIL) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So we’ll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Bhageria Industries Limited (NSE:BHAGIL).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. As Peter Lynch said, ‘insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.’

Check out our latest analysis for Bhageria Industries

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Bhageria Industries

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Rahul Bhageria bought ₹15m worth of shares at a price of ₹292 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher, an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. That purchase may suggest an expectation of positive returns over the long term.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 397.32k shares worth ₹115m. In total, Bhageria Industries insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The average buy price was around ₹290. It’s great to see insiders putting their own cash into the company’s stock, albeit at below the recent share price (₹291). The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NSEI:BHAGIL Insider Trading January 16th 19 More

Bhageria Industries is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insiders at Bhageria Industries Have Bought Stock Recently

We saw some Bhageria Industries insider buying shares in the last three months. Non-Executive Independent Director Shyam Agrawal purchased ₹1.5m worth of shares in that period. It’s good to see the insider buying, as well as the lack of recent sellers. But in this case the amount purchased means the recent transaction may not be very meaningful on its own.

Does Bhageria Industries Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It’s great to see that Bhageria Industries insiders own 45% of the company, worth about ₹2.8b. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.