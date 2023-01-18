What we know about the Biden classified documents drama
A special counsel is investigating President Joe Biden after several classified documents were found at locations related to him.
A special counsel is investigating President Joe Biden after several classified documents were found at locations related to him.
The investigation continues into President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents.
Legal experts told USA TODAY that Biden did have the authority to declassify documents when he was vice president under Barack Obama.
Tuesday's report brings Michigan to 3,017,948 total COVID-19 cases and 41,185 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.
"Information is power—and government officials everywhere are awash in it," writes Jonathan Abel.
Dozens of bicycle riders took to the streets in Miami on Monday afternoon and evening to participate in this year's Wheels Up, Guns Down event.
Since leaving the White House, Trump has repeatedly attacked McConnell, often calling him an "Old Crow."
Maureen O’Connor, former chief justice of the Ohio Supreme Court, is speaking out after the state's top Republicans repeatedly defied the court's orders.
Mayor Eric Adams is calling on the federal government to create a national czar to deal with the migrant crisis, but he says New York will remain a sanctuary city. CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer explains.
A mudslide forced the evacuations of nearly 10 homes in a Berkeley Hills neighborhood and closed a road at nearby UC Berkeley Monday morning.
Jim Schwartz has always worn his passion on his sleeve, once famously chasing Jim Harbaugh with bad intentions following a game. Schwartz, who has had three past stints in the NFL as defensive coordinator, was officially hired Wednesday to fix the Browns' defense, which was mostly responsible for a disappointing 7-10 season. The 56-year-old Schwartz brings a track record of toughness to Cleveland.
House Republicans on Tuesday proposed new legislation to end the COVID public health emergency after the Biden administration extended it again for 90 days.
A judge last spring wrote of "dangerous lapses" in preparedness for fire. Spokeswoman declines Monday to say if improvements have been made.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres unpacks numerous factors setting the global economy on track for a slowdown or potential recession at Davos 2023.
Two companies linked to the Belfer family had a combined stake in FTX Group that was valued at $34.5 million last year, the Financial Times said.
The NBA Champion Golden State Warriors visited the White House Tuesday and presented both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris with commemorative jerseys.
Former President Donald Trump commented in a podcast Monday about the possibility of facing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the 2024 GOP primaries. CBS News political director Fin Gomez joined Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green to discuss that plus South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem's comments on her political future.
What does the Georgia football wide receiver room look like for 2023?
Is it true that Jennifer Lopez was supposed to be a part of Madonna's infamous VMAs kiss? Alongside "Shotgun Wedding" co-star Josh Duhamel, J.Lo sets the record straight!
The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday will hear the case of an immigrant family who holds a Michigan school district responsible for denying their deaf son’s right to an education. A lower court ruled that Miguel Perez, now an adult, is not entitled to sue for monetary damages for emotional distress or lost income under […]
President Biden continued to ignore reporters as they shouted questions about the investigation of classified documents from his time as vice president found at his home.