What we know about Biden's classified documents and how the case differs from Trump
Classified records were found in an office once used by Joe Biden. Here's how the discovery compares to records found at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago.
The revelation that classified documents were kept at the Biden Penn Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement, a Washington, D.C., think tank, has raised questions about how the situation involving President Joe Biden compares with the classified documents seized at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home. Trump has sought to liken the classified documents at Biden's office, used after he left as vice president in connection with his being a honorary professor at the University of Pennsylvania, to the documents taken by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago in August. "When is the FBI going to raid the many homes of Joe Biden, perhaps even the White House," Trump posted on his social media site Truth Social after the revelation.
Regardless of the amount of material, if you have classified documents after leaving office, it’s either a big deal or it’s not.
The White House says the Justice Department is reviewing potentially classified documents that were found in the Washington office space of President Joe Biden's former institute and quickly turned over to the National Archives. (Jan. 10)
The Justice Department is reviewing a batch of potentially classified documents found in the Washington office space of President Joe Biden's former institute, the White House said Monday. Special counsel to the president Richard Sauber said “a small number of documents with classified markings” were discovered as Biden's personal attorneys were clearing out the offices of the Penn Biden Center, where the president kept an office after he left the vice presidency in 2017 until shortly before he launched his 2020 presidential campaign in 2019. Sauber said the attorneys immediately alerted the White House Counsel's office, who notified the National Archives and Records Administration — which took custody of the documents the next day.
Republican lawmakers sounded off after a small number of classified documents from Joe Biden's time as vice president were discovered at the Penn Biden Center.
A “small number" classified documents that appear to be from the Obama admin. were found at a DC think tank tied to Pres. Biden and are under review by the Justice Department and National Archives. MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell discusses with Bradley Moss, Andrew Weissmann, and Neal Katyal.
