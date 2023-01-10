What we know about Biden's classified documents and how the case differs from Trump

ABC News

The revelation that classified documents were kept at the Biden Penn Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement, a Washington, D.C., think tank, has raised questions about how the situation involving President Joe Biden compares with the classified documents seized at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home. Trump has sought to liken the classified documents at Biden's office, used after he left as vice president in connection with his being a honorary professor at the University of Pennsylvania, to the documents taken by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago in August. "When is the FBI going to raid the many homes of Joe Biden, perhaps even the White House," Trump posted on his social media site Truth Social after the revelation.