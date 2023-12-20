What to know about Biden's trip to Milwaukee today: where he'll speak, why he's coming

President Joe Biden will be in Milwaukee Wednesday to pitch a message of economic improvement and business growth under his administration with a focus on Black voters in Milwaukee.

His visit to the Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce comes as Democrats look to counter a lack of enthusiasm for a potential 2020 rematch between Biden and former President Donald Trump, especially among Black voters.

Here's what to know about his trip to Wisconsin, a key battleground state, as the 2024 presidential race ramps up.

Check back here for updates on his remarks and reactions from other officials.

Where is Biden going in Milwaukee?

Biden will give remarks at the Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce, which is located on W. Vilet St.

Visits like these are typically closed to the general public.

Biden will likely highlight federal funding the chamber has received to help Black-owned businesses get off the ground and to stay in business, through technical assistance and marketing, among other benefits.

More: Here's how Wisconsin's Black chamber plans to create 3,000 new businesses statewide by 2024

More: The Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce is moving. Here's why that's a big deal for entrepreneurs

When will Biden speak in Milwaukee, and how long will he be here?

We don't know exactly when Biden will speak this morning or how long he'll stay, but he isn't expected to stop at any other locations.

What is Biden expected to talk about in Milwaukee?

Biden will focus his remarks on how his economic policies and investments have led to a "boom" in Black-owned small businesses. He plans to announce new directives to support small businesses.

He will highlight the Recompete Pilot Program, which provides grants to spur economic development. Milwaukee's 30st Street Industrial Corridor is one of 22 finalists for the program and will get a $500,000 grant.

Among others, he's expected to be joined by Rashawn Spivey, the owner of Hero Plumbing LLC, which removes and replaces lead pipes in the city — aligning with Biden's goal to remove lead pipes by the end of the decade.

More: Replacing all lead lines in Wisconsin could cost as much as $1 billion, not including private wells

More: New rule would require Wisconsin to replace all lead pipes by 2037

What are Republicans saying about Biden?

The Republican Party of Wisconsin hasn't yet responded to Biden's Wednesday visit, though they've planned a Wednesday morning call to "discuss the reality of 'Bidenomics' and the so-called 'Inflation Reduction Act.'"

In the past, they've argued that "Bidenomics" has been an economic failure and cited the lingering effects of high prices on voters' wallets, though inflation has cooled down.

How many times has Biden been to Wisconsin this year?

This will be the president's third visit to Wisconsin in 2023.

His most recent stop in Milwaukee was in August, right before the first Republican presidential debate. He also went to Madison immediately after his State of the Union Speech in February.

Vice President Kamala Harris also visited Milwaukee in August, focusing on the administration's broadband efforts.

And First Lady Jill Biden made recent stops in Madison and northeastern Wisconsin to promote cancer initiatives and meet with members of the Menominee Nation.

More: President Joe Biden coming to Milwaukee to tout small-business growth, economic policies

Are any future White House trips to Wisconsin planned?

Harris will return to Wisconsin to Wisconsin on Jan. 22 to kick off a “nationwide reproductive freedoms tour." The date marks the 51st anniversary of Roe v. Wade, which was overturned last year.

Abortion proved a key issue in driving turnout for the governor's race and state Supreme Court election that flipped the court to a liberal majority.

Presidential candidates are sure to continue making campaign stops in Wisconsin as the 2024 elections draw closer.

More: With Biden visit and GOP debate, the fight for Wisconsin's 2024 votes is already underway

What was turnout in Milwaukee like for Biden in 2020?

Turnout in Milwaukee for the 2020 presidential election was virtually the same as it was in 2016.

Biden performed worse than then-Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in wards where at least 50% of residents were Black, picking up about 5,100 fewer votes.

Lawrence Andrea of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel contributed to this story.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Where will Biden speak in Milwaukee? What we know about visit today.