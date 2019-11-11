Do You Know What Biofil Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Limited's (NSE:BIOFILCHEM) P/E Ratio Means?

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll show how you can use Biofil Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Limited's (NSE:BIOFILCHEM) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Looking at earnings over the last twelve months, Biofil Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals has a P/E ratio of 13.34. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 7.5%.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Biofil Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals:

P/E of 13.34 = ₹4.41 ÷ ₹0.33 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each ₹1 the company has earned over the last year. That isn't a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business's prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Does Biofil Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. If you look at the image below, you can see Biofil Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals has a lower P/E than the average (16.1) in the pharmaceuticals industry classification.

Biofil Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Companies that shrink earnings per share quickly will rapidly decrease the 'E' in the equation. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. Then, a higher P/E might scare off shareholders, pushing the share price down.

Biofil Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals increased earnings per share by an impressive 23% over the last twelve months. Unfortunately, earnings per share are down 13% a year, over 3 years.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Is Debt Impacting Biofil Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals's P/E?

Biofil Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals has net debt worth 21% of its market capitalization. It would probably deserve a higher P/E ratio if it was net cash, since it would have more options for growth.

The Verdict On Biofil Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals's P/E Ratio

Biofil Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals's P/E is 13.3 which is about average (13.3) in the IN market. When you consider the impressive EPS growth last year (along with some debt), it seems the market has questions about whether rapid EPS growth will be sustained.