What Should You Know About BKW AG's (VTX:BKW) Earnings Trend?

The most recent earnings announcement BKW AG's (VTX:BKW) released in March 2019 confirmed that the business experienced a immense headwind with earnings falling by -27%. Today I want to provide a brief commentary on how market analysts predict BKW's earnings growth trajectory over the next couple of years and whether the future looks brighter. I will be looking at earnings excluding extraordinary items to exclude one-off activities to get a better understanding of the underlying drivers of earnings.

Analysts' outlook for the upcoming year seems positive, with earnings increasing by a robust 10%. This growth seems to continue into the following year with rates reaching double digit 34% compared to today’s earnings, and finally hitting CHF279m by 2022.

Even though it is informative knowing the rate of growth each year relative to today’s level, it may be more beneficial to gauge the rate at which the company is growing every year, on average. The benefit of this technique is that it removes the impact of near term flucuations and accounts for the overarching direction of BKW's earnings trajectory over time, which may be more relevant for long term investors. To compute this rate, I put a line of best fit through the forecasted earnings by market analysts. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is 14%. This means, we can presume BKW will grow its earnings by 14% every year for the next couple of years.

For BKW, I've compiled three relevant aspects you should further research:

