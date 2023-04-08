OKLAHOMA HIGHWAY PATROL

BLANCHARD — Two individuals are dead after a police standoff Saturday morning in Blanchard, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

One person was shot inside a house by the other deceased person, according to Gerald Davidson, OSBI interim public information officer.

An officer from the Blanchard Police Department also was shot and transported to a nearby hospital.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol's tactical team was called to the scene just before 4 a.m. Saturday, according to Sarah Stewart, Oklahoma Highway Patrol director of media operations.

The McClain County sheriff alerted the OSBI of the scene around 5:30 a.m.

A post on the Blanchard Police Department Facebook page around 6 a.m. Saturday morning said, "There is a high police presence investigating an incident on N Council between 70th and the H.E. Bailey Spur."

Update

Sleepy Hollow Road, which was previously shut down, is back open, according to the Blanchard Police Department.

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: What we know about the Blanchard standoff